Cumming to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country

A salute at the City of Cumming's 2021 Memorial Day Ceremony (Image by the City of Cumming)

(Forsyth County, GA) On Friday, May 27, the City of Cumming will be hosting the 2022 Memorial Day Ceremony, paying tribute to those who died in war.

“We are very happy to again be able to present the Annual City of Cumming Memorial Day Ceremony, which has been a part of the city’s history for more than 25 years now,” said Public Information Assistant Crystal Ledford.

The ceremony will feature speakers, flag dedications to the Avenue of Flags, a dove release and a rifle salute from the Forsyth County Sheriff and Fire Department Honor Guard.

Ledford said a new addition to the ceremony is the memorial wreath presentation by members of the VFW Post 9143 Auxiliary , which is normally done on Veterans Day.

Pastor Lance Stinespring of Family Ministries, Free Chapel will give the invocation, Brigadier General John T. Gentry, Jr. will be the keynote speaker and Colonel (Retired) Dennis T. Brown will be the master of ceremonies.

Music will be provided by soloist Chamblee Graham.

“This is a wonderful community event where we welcome anyone and everyone to come out and show their gratitude and respect for all the brave men and women who have served our nation, particularly those who are no longer with us,” Ledford said.

The City of Cumming’s 2022 Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 27 at 301 Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Cumming.

In case of rain, the ceremony location will be moved to the covered arena at the Cumming Fairgrounds.

The White Dove Release Ceremony is sponsored by Nancy Kay Duncan of Georgia Doves .

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.