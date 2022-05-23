Forsyth County voters: here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls tomorrow

The last day to vote in the General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election is on May 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) Early voting is over for the General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election, which means tomorrow, May 24, is the last day to cast a vote.

Forsyth County Residents can vote at their assigned polling location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voting Locations

While anyone from Forsyth County could vote at the four early-voting locations, citizens must vote at their assigned locations on election day. Be aware that several precinct changes have been made this year.

Voters can check their voting status and locations here .

If a voter goes to a precinct they are not assigned to, they cannot cast an Out of Precinct (OP) provisional ballot before 5 p.m. The voter will either have to wait to cast a vote after 5 p.m. or go to their assigned polling location. There are no exceptions.

ID Requirements

Voters must bring one of the below identification methods to their polling location:

Georgia driver's license

Valid ID card by any state or U.S. with photo

Valid U.S. passport

Valid government employee photo ID

Valid U.S. military ID card with photo

Valid tribal ID card with photo

What is on the ballot?

Click here to view a consolidated Democrat sample ballot.

Click here to view a consolidated Republican sample ballot.

Click here to view a nonpartisan sample ballot.

Click here to view a voter specific sample ballot.

To see the qualified candidates, click here.

The Forsyth County Elections Office will certify the election results on May 31 at 12 p.m. (Image by Forsyth County Government)

The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections will certify the election results on May 31 at 12 p.m. at the Voter Registrations and Elections Office.

If a run-off is necessary, it will be held on June 21. The next election will be on November 8 with a potential run-off on December 6.

For more information visit the Elections Office website .