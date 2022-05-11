Forsyth County shines in State’s spotlight, recognized for excellence during the pandemic

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wyB4_0faoJPJ800
Forsyth County Senior Services received the ACCG Georgia County of Excellence Award(Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) Leaders in Forsyth County have received several new awards from the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) for achievements during the past year.

The ACCG is an association for Georgia’s counties that was created in 1914. Its goal is to help communities by providing public policy and legislative advocacy, leadership development, civic and community engagement initiatives, insurance and retirement programs that specialize in local government needs and other cost-saving programs.

During a Board of Commissioners work session on May 10, departments and leaders were recognized for the ACCG awards announced in late April:

  • Forsyth County Senior Services received the ACCG Georgia County of Excellence Award for its innovative outreach program to help older adults stay “connected and enriched” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Forsyth County Manager Kevin Tanner received the 2022 Legislative Advocate of the Year Award for his work chairing the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission. Because of his efforts, House Bill 1013 (the Mental Health Parity Act) was passed. That bill was a legislative priority for the ACCG.
  • Board of Commissioners Chairman and District 2 Commissioner Alfred John was honored for successfully completing the core requirements in the Lifelong Learning Academy. The Academy is a partnership between the ACCG and the University of Georgia’s Institute of Government to offer educational courses for county commissioners.
  • District 4 Commissioner Cindy Mills was recognized for completing the eight specialty tracts in the Lifelong Learning Academy. Mills is one of only six county commissioners in the state of Georgia to do this. She also was reappointed to the ACCG Board of Managers and Policy Council.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHELT_0faoJPJ800
Forsyth County Risk Management received the Georgia Public Risk Management Achievement Award(Image by Forsyth County Government)

Commissioners also recognized two other departments for receiving recent rewards:

  • Forsyth County Risk Management received the Georgia Public Risk Management Achievement Award from the Georgia Public Risk Management Association. The award was for implementing a model COVID-19 Safety Action Plan to enhance the safety of the County’s workforce while ensuring that employees continued working safely to provide quality services.
  • Forsyth County Finance Department received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association. The award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting. Forsyth County received the award for the ninth consecutive year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sltGR_0faoJPJ800
The Forsyth County Finance Department received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award(Image by Forsyth County Government)

“I am always excited and privileged to spotlight our departments and leaders who have recently been honored with awards,” said John. “Those of us who work with our outstanding staff and leadership get to see firsthand all of the hard work and dedication they put into making Forsyth County the best place to live, work and play.”

Co-authored by Michelle Hall.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com or Michelle Hall at michelle.hall@newsbreak.com.

