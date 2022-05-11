Forsyth County shines in State’s spotlight, recognized for excellence during the pandemic

Forsyth County Senior Services received the ACCG Georgia County of Excellence Award (Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) Leaders in Forsyth County have received several new awards from the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) for achievements during the past year.

The ACCG is an association for Georgia’s counties that was created in 1914. Its goal is to help communities by providing public policy and legislative advocacy, leadership development, civic and community engagement initiatives, insurance and retirement programs that specialize in local government needs and other cost-saving programs.

During a Board of Commissioners work session on May 10, departments and leaders were recognized for the ACCG awards announced in late April:

Forsyth County Senior Services received the ACCG Georgia County of Excellence Award for its innovative outreach program to help older adults stay “connected and enriched” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forsyth County Manager Kevin Tanner received the 2022 Legislative Advocate of the Year Award for his work chairing the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission . Because of his efforts, House Bill 1013 (the Mental Health Parity Act) was passed. That bill was a legislative priority for the ACCG.

Forsyth County Risk Management received the Georgia Public Risk Management Achievement Award (Image by Forsyth County Government)

Commissioners also recognized two other departments for receiving recent rewards:

Forsyth County Risk Management received the Georgia Public Risk Management Achievement Award from the Georgia Public Risk Management Association . The award was for implementing a model COVID-19 Safety Action Plan to enhance the safety of the County’s workforce while ensuring that employees continued working safely to provide quality services.

The Forsyth County Finance Department received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award (Image by Forsyth County Government)

“I am always excited and privileged to spotlight our departments and leaders who have recently been honored with awards,” said John. “Those of us who work with our outstanding staff and leadership get to see firsthand all of the hard work and dedication they put into making Forsyth County the best place to live, work and play.”

Co-authored by Michelle Hall.