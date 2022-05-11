Have a question for Forsyth County leaders? Ask them at the May 12 town hall

Five elected Forsyth County officials are hosting a town hall event on May 12 at 6:30 p.m. (Image by Justine Lookenott)

(Forsyth County, GA) Five elected Forsyth County officials are hosting a town hall event to answer any questions their constituents may have. The question and answer session will be held on May 12 at 6:30 p.m. at West Forsyth High School.

The Community Conversations event will include the following list of community leaders:

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman

State Senator Greg Dolezal (27th District)

State Representative Sheri Gilligan (24th District)

Forsyth County Commissioner Molly Cooper (District 1)

Chairman of the Board of Education Wes McCall (District 1)

Constituents can submit their questions ahead of time by scanning the QR code on the announcement or by clicking here . Questions will also be accepted the same way during the event.

Gilligan said the panelists will not know the questions before the town hall. Instead, they will be gathered and delivered at the event by former State Representative Mike Dudgeon (25th District), who is the moderator.

Constituents can submit their questions ahead of time by scanning the QR code on the announcement (Image by Forsyth County Government)

Gilligan said they decided to call their town halls a “community conversation” because they wanted their constituents to have the opportunity to speak up.

“If people had a question about zoning, they can ask it,” Gilligan said. “If they had a question about the school, they could [ask it]. So you know, we wanted all levels of government that affect you directly to be available to you at one time.”

She said she doesn't know if other districts have plans for their own town halls but said there was one held on March 24 with leaders from several districts.

Melissa Clink, the chairwoman for the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats , said they will be in attendance along with some of their candidates.

The town hall will be held on Thursday, May 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at West Forsyth High School located at 4155 Drew Road in Cumming. Attendees can find the West Forsyth Auditorium entrance off of Drew Road.

The West Forsyth Auditorium entrance off of Drew Road at West Forsyth High School (Image by Wikipedia)

More information can be found on the Forsyth County Republican Party Facebook page . Questions can be submitted by scanning QR codes on the event announcement or by clicking here .

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.