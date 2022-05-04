FoCo reacts to high school transgender sports ban

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TTPpY_0fTDsQN400
High School student athletes in Georgia will be required to play on the team that matches their biological sex(Image by Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) High School student athletes in Georgia will be required to play on the team that matches their biological sex after a vote from the Georgia High School Association during a May 4 executive committee meeting.

In a 61-0 vote (with one member abstaining) the committee decided that “a student’s sex is determined by the sex noted on his/her certificate at birth.” This means that transgender students will be required to play on a team matching their biological sex and not the gender they identify with.

The vote comes barely a week after Governor Brian Kemp signed a series of controversial bills at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center on April 28. One of these bills was H.B. 1084 (known as the “Divisive Concepts Bill”) which prohibits the teaching of nine concepts regarding race including that an individual's moral character is inherently determined by his or her race, that one race is inherently superior or inferior to any other, and that the United States and Georgia are systemically racist.

The bill also gave the authority to the GHSA to make the final decision on whether transgender athletes could compete with the gender they identify with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hP0EK_0fTDsQN400
Gov. Kemp signed a series of controversial bills at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center on April 28(Image by Justine Lookenott

Local reactions

Rep. Sherri Gilligan [R] from the 24th State House District, has been active in supporting similar legislation she described as “pro-woman.”

She considers the GHSA decision to be a “great win for girls,” saying it will protect Title IX and keep the playing field equal for girls.

“Title IX gives girls more access to athletics and athletic competition helps girls develop skills and learn life lessons,” Gilligan said. “90% of female executives participated in competitive sports. There is a reason that there are weight classes in wrestling. There is a reason there are age divisions in team sports. It is about the safety of the athletes and equal opportunities for the athletes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRPaA_0fTDsQN400
The Georgia High School Association logo(Image by the Georgia High School Association)

Kayla Hollifield, the Democratic State House candidate for District 11, called the vote “heartbreaking” and suggests that sports teams be decided with a focus more on weight, height and build instead of requiring rules that she says targets transgender children.

“I understand their argument about the body build or weight or these kinds of things,” Hollifield said. “But you're also going to get that with women. Women, you know, have different body builds as well. You've got smaller men than women, smaller women than men, all bodies are different.”

Jennifer Caracciolo, the Director of Communications and Community Engagement for Forsyth County schools, released a statement from the district concerning the new rule.

“Forsyth County Schools will continue to comply with federal and state laws and policies.”

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Forsyth County Georgia# Forsyth County School District# Georgia High School Associatio# Transgender sports ban# City of Cumming

Comments / 5

Published by

I cover local news in Forsyth County, GA. My debut into the writing world began at the age of 10 when I won an essay contest in Around Acworth Magazine in which I wrote about spending the summer with my pet goat, Eclair. Since graduating from Kennesaw State University, I have been published in several newspapers and magazines in the Atlanta area including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta School Guide, What Now Atlanta, Newcomer Magazine, the Marietta Daily Journal and the Cherokee Tribune.

Forsyth County, GA
203 followers

More from Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County, GA

Gearing up for a ‘Summer of Love’ at the FoCo Animal Shelter

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter is having an 80s theme “Summer of Love” kickoff event on May 14(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Pet owners can grab some neon shirts and parachute pants for themselves and their pets and head to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter for the 80s theme “Summer of Love” kickoff event on May 14.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Strong to severe storms expected in Northern Georgia counties through the evening

The National Weather Service Logo(Image by the National Weather Service) (Forsyth County, GA) Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will be moving across North and Central Georgia from late this morning on May 6 through the evening.

Read full story
2 comments
Cumming, GA

A prayer for unity delivered at Cumming City Center’s first event

The Cumming National Day of Prayer at the Cumming City Center(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Cumming, GA) On May 5, about 200 people from Forsyth County gathered at the still unfinished Cumming City Center amphitheater for the 2022 National Day of Prayer.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

170 graves unearthed in Cumming reveal clues to the ‘noble heritage’ of those buried there

The Tolbert Street Cemetery belonged to the Colored Methodist Church of Cumming in the 1800s(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) For over 100 years, an almost forgotten cemetery containing a few cracked and faded headstones remained largely unnoticed. Those who passed by it were usually residents on their way to recycle their trash at the Tolbert Street Recycling Center just across the road.

Read full story
6 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Questions about FoCo growth? Here’s your final chance to ask about the new Comprehensive Plan

Three public meetings will be held in May for residents to give their input on the Comprehensive Plan draft(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County residents will be able to add their own input on the current draft of the County’s Comprehensive Plan in three public meetings being held on May 16, 18 and 23. The first two will be in-person and the third meeting will be virtual.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Supporters, opponents react to Gov. Kemp’s signing of controversial education bills

Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a series of hotly debated education bills on April 28(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) In the early morning of April 28, Governor Brian Kemp signed into law a series of hotly debated education bills at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Gov. Kemp to sign controversial education laws in Forsyth County

Gov. Brian Kemp at the Alliance Academy for Innovation in January 2022(Image by Gov. Brian Kemp Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) Governor Brian Kemp will be signing controversial educational bills into law in Forsyth County on Wednesday, April 28 at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center.

Read full story
Georgia State

FoCo leaders, candidates give thoughts on biggest tax cut in Georgia’s history

Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law the biggest tax cut in Georgia's history on April 26(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County residents, like all Georgians, will have more cash to spend in the coming years after Governor Brian Kemp signed into law the largest tax cut in the state’s history on Tuesday, April 26.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

“Water Wars” victory leads to FoCo getting an independent water supply

Lake Lanier in 2012(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is currently on its way to being “water independent” after decades of relying on the City of Cumming for its water source.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Check your mailbox; new precinct cards for 2022 elections being sent to FoCo voters

Forsyth County voters will be receiving their precinct cards this week(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) 172,000 registered voters in Forsyth County are about to receive their precinct cards in the mail this week from the Forsyth County Elections Office.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

One suspect identified in FoCo temple theft, all suspects still on the run

UPDATE: (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has identified one of the suspects they believe is involved in the series of Hindu temple thefts that took place last week.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Some local kids will have a chance to train with FoCo firefighters this summer

Middle-schoolers can train with FoCo firefighters this summer at the Junior Fire Academy(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Middle-school aged students can learn what it takes to be a firefighter this summer at the Forsyth County Fire Department.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo achievements, improvement plans and new benefits highlighted at the State of the County address

Commissioner Alfred John speaks at the 2022 FoCo State of the County Address(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) On Tuesday, April 19, Forsyth County public officials and community members crowded into the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College to hear the annual FoCo State of the County Address.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Pack of thieves stole $14K from FoCo temple on Easter Sunday, police say

The suspects drove off in a Gold Mercedes Benz with an out-of-state license plate(Image by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department is on the lookout for five suspects who allegedly broke into a Hindu temple on Sunday and stole about $14,000 before fleeing in a gold Mercedes Benz.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo GOP candidates for school board to debate this Wednesday

The Forsyth Board of Education held its workshop meeting on April 12(Image by John Thompson) (Forsyth County, GA) Republican candidates vying for a position on the Forsyth County School Board of Education will be going head to head in a debate this Wednesday, April 20 in an event put on by the Forsyth County Republican Party (FCRP).

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo 911 dispatchers share harrowing stories, support for each other for appreciation week

The Forsyth County 911 Center(Image by the Forsyth County 911 Center) (Forsyth County, GA) The communication officers at the Forsyth County 911 Center have been switching up their normal routines and uniforms this past week for 1980s themed outfits, zombie makeup and superhero costumes.

Read full story
Georgia State

FoCo Sheriff: Constitutional Carry gun law ‘solidifies right’; opponents say don’t ‘lower the bar’

S.B. 319 allows Georgians to carry firearms without a weapons permit(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Following a campaign promise from several years ago, Gov. Brian Kemp signed two gun rights bills into law on April 12. S.B. 319 or the “Georgia Constitutional Carry Act of 2021” and H.B. 218, a “license reciprocity measure”, were passed last month by the Georgia Senate and state House of Representatives along party lines before reaching Kemp’s desk.

Read full story
6 comments
Forsyth County, GA

A busy FoCo road gets the green light and funds to start expansion project early

Post Road near Kelly Mill Road intersection in Forsyth County(Image by Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has released the funds for the Post Road Widening Project earlier than planned, much to the relief of Forsyth County officials.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Sheriff's Office won't 'tolerate' dangerous drivers after two high-speed chases with out-of-towners

Dashcam footage from a Forsyth County deputy's vehicle(Image by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Deputies at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office have been kept busy on GA 400 over the past few weeks chasing out-of-towners who refused to stop when deputies tried to pull them over.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy