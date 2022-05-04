FoCo reacts to high school transgender sports ban

High School student athletes in Georgia will be required to play on the team that matches their biological sex (Image by Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) High School student athletes in Georgia will be required to play on the team that matches their biological sex after a vote from the Georgia High School Association during a May 4 executive committee meeting .

In a 61-0 vote (with one member abstaining) the committee decided that “a student’s sex is determined by the sex noted on his/her certificate at birth.” This means that transgender students will be required to play on a team matching their biological sex and not the gender they identify with.

The vote comes barely a week after Governor Brian Kemp signed a series of controversial bills at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center on April 28. One of these bills was H.B. 1084 (known as the “Divisive Concepts Bill”) which prohibits the teaching of nine concepts regarding race including that an individual's moral character is inherently determined by his or her race, that one race is inherently superior or inferior to any other, and that the United States and Georgia are systemically racist.

The bill also gave the authority to the GHSA to make the final decision on whether transgender athletes could compete with the gender they identify with.

Local reactions

Rep. Sherri Gilligan [R] from the 24th State House District, has been active in supporting similar legislation she described as “pro-woman.”

She considers the GHSA decision to be a “great win for girls,” saying it will protect Title IX and keep the playing field equal for girls.

“Title IX gives girls more access to athletics and athletic competition helps girls develop skills and learn life lessons,” Gilligan said. “90% of female executives participated in competitive sports. There is a reason that there are weight classes in wrestling. There is a reason there are age divisions in team sports. It is about the safety of the athletes and equal opportunities for the athletes.”

Kayla Hollifield, the Democratic State House candidate for District 11, called the vote “heartbreaking” and suggests that sports teams be decided with a focus more on weight, height and build instead of requiring rules that she says targets transgender children.

“I understand their argument about the body build or weight or these kinds of things,” Hollifield said. “But you're also going to get that with women. Women, you know, have different body builds as well. You've got smaller men than women, smaller women than men, all bodies are different.”

Jennifer Caracciolo, the Director of Communications and Community Engagement for Forsyth County schools, released a statement from the district concerning the new rule.

“Forsyth County Schools will continue to comply with federal and state laws and policies.”

