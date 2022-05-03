170 graves unearthed in Cumming reveal clues to the ‘noble heritage’ of those buried there

The Tolbert Street Cemetery belonged to the Colored Methodist Church of Cumming in the 1800s(Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) For over 100 years, an almost forgotten cemetery containing a few cracked and faded headstones remained largely unnoticed. Those who passed by it were usually residents on their way to recycle their trash at the Tolbert Street Recycling Center just across the road.

What was once an important burial site for the Black community in the 1800s was almost lost to time before Leadership Forsyth stepped in.

Today, anyone driving up that gravel road for any reason will notice a well-maintained cemetery full of white crosses, complete with a small parking lot, a short trail and a bench.

On May 2, Forsyth County officials, community members and religious leaders gathered at the Tolbert Street Cemetery to celebrate its restoration and honor those buried there.

After the invocation from the Fulton County Chaplain Rev. Dr. Clifton Dawkins, Forsyth County Assistant County Manager David McKee took the stage. He noted that the day also happened to be “National Brother and Sister Day,” something he felt fit in perfectly with the dedication ceremony.

“Brothers and sisters, if anybody has any, you don't always get along,” McKee said. “Throughout history we don't get along. But what I can say today, and it gives me chills saying this, we’re all getting along today and what you see behind us is a culmination of everyone coming together for one cause, doing what my son says, is the ‘right thing.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Poj0_0fRjdW0500
Fulton County Chaplain Rev. Dr. Clifton Dawkins gives the invocation at the Tolbert Street Cemetery dedication ceremony(Image by Forsyth County Government)

When Forsyth County became all white

The history of Forsyth County is one that is well known, even being covered by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Washington Post, The History Channel and The Oprah Winfrey Show.

In 1912, all of the County’s Black citizens were forced to leave by the white residents after a still unsolved murder of a white woman was blamed on a Black man. That man was later lynched by a mob of white people in the thousands.

Black families fleeing the violence during that time left almost everything they owned behind. No new Black families moved to Forsyth County after the lynching and the County remained almost all white until the 1980s.

“Who could have imagined that even after the Black leadership of Forsyth County, the Black people were driven away years ago… that today we would be here today celebrating a noble heritage” - Bishop Othal H. Lakey

Since then, a growing number of minority groups have made Forsyth County their home.

Alfred John, the chairman of the Board of Commissioners, said this is one of the County’s many strengths.

“This is a testament to the opportunity for a better life this County offers,” John said. “An opportunity that sadly wasn't available to many of those who came before us. So it gives me pride to see events such as this to reflect on a different time in our history and honor those who lived before us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i4zPI_0fRjdW0500
Religious leaders at the Tolbert Street Cemetery dedication ceremony on May 2(Image by Forsyth County Government)

170 unknown graves

Leadership Forsyth is a year-long educational program designed to teach leadership skills and encourage members to be involved in their community. During that year, the class chooses a project that will give back to the community. The project is completed before the class graduates.

This group was not the first to tackle Tolbert Road Cemetery. About six years ago while Boy Scout Troop #254 cleared away much of the brush at the cemetery, approximately 50 hidden graves were uncovered. The Boy Scout Troop went on to mark those graves with white crosses.

The Leadership Forsyth class of 2022, who suspected there might be more graves left to find, decided to make the cemetery its project for the year. McKee said the class put almost 200 volunteer hours into the project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YLsye_0fRjdW0500
Leadership Forsyth Class of 2022 member Kathy Hines talks about the history of the Tolbert Street Cemetery(Image by Forsyth County Government)

“It was a no-brainer,” said Tammi Bramblett, the executive director of the organization. “This was what we needed to do. It [the cemetery] needed some care and we needed to make sure that we made it a place to honor those who are buried here.”

Teaming up with the County and the Historical Society of Cumming/Forsyth County, they used ground penetrating radar technology provided by the Forsyth County Water & Sewer Department to uncover an additional 80 graves. Many of them were marked by stones hidden by the brush. Some were not marked at all.

This makes a total of 170 known graves in the cemetery dating back to the late 1800s, something McKee said came as a huge surprise because most expected the plot to only contain about 70 graves at the most.

The rest of the project included clearing the undergrowth, removing trees, landscaping, providing a parking area for about three cars, a bench and signage. Extensive research also went into finding out the identity of those laid to rest in the cemetery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x10O3_0fRjdW0500
The newly restored Tolbert Street Cemetery in Cumming, GA(Image by Forsyth County Government)

The “Noble Heritage” of those who overcame

To tackle the history of the cemetery, the Leadership Forsyth team dug through the deed records at the County Courthouse.

They learned that the land had been won in a land lottery in 1832 before being transferred to several different owners over the next few decades. In 1871, Kennedy Grambling gave a portion of his land to Edmund Kellogg, Kroske Hayward and Bryce Ellis, who used the land to build the Colored Methodist Church of Cumming and cemetery.

They also found four legible headstones naming some of the occupants of the cemetery. These names were Harriett Brown (1845-1900), Ophelia Hunter (1868-1905), Hattie Gober (1800-1900), and Mary Wood with her baby (1845-1882).

During her remarks at the ceremony, Leadership Forsyth Class of 2022 member Kathy Hines said they plan on continuing the research to discover more of the identities.

Bishop Othal H. Lakey, who is retired from the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, said during his closing remarks that the cemetery “speaks of a noble heritage” for African Americans. Enslavement was something they overcame as a people, being blessed by God to become more than what they were during enslavement.

“Who could have imagined that even after the Black leadership of Forsyth County, the Black people were driven away years ago… that today we would be here today celebrating a noble heritage” Lakey said. “That says something about what God can do when there's this affinity between people who are committed to a common cause.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlHhC_0fRjdW0500
Bishop Othal H. Lakey gives closing remarks at the dedication ceremony on May 2(Image by Forsyth County Government)

During the process of clearing out the cemetery, many volunteers noticed how prevalent cedar trees were. It was later learned that cedar is an evergreen tree symbolizing everlasting life.

At the end of her speech, Hines gave a closing statement.

“I will close by saying, may it be those who are buried here be respectfully acknowledged, never forgotten, rest undisturbed and are now perpetually cared for.”

Funding for the project was donated by Leadership Forsyth, Brandywine Printing, Argos Concrete, 5 Oaks Fence Supply and others.

Tolbert Street Cemetery is located on 351 Tolbert Street in Cumming. More information about the cemetery can be found on the Leadership Forsyth website and by listening to the County’s “FoCo 15” podcast episode released on March 15.

More from Justine Lookenott

