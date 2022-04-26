“Water Wars” victory leads to FoCo getting an independent water supply

Lake Lanier in 2012(Image by Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is currently on its way to being “water independent” after decades of relying on the City of Cumming for its water source.

The County’s newfound freedom comes after Georgia won a major victory against Florida in an eight-year-old water rights case that went all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court this time last year.

The victory gave Forsyth County the green light to pursue an $85 million project to draw its own water from Lake Lanier, which will provide 20 million gallons of water a day, in order to provide for the County’s rapidly growing population, according to the Forsyth County website.

This case was only a small part of the fight for water rights in the Southeast in what has become known as the “Water Wars.”

Three decades of “Water Wars”

The “Tri-State Water Wars” litigation, involving Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, has spanned about three decades, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission.

The three states heavily depend on two water basins, the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint (ACF) and the Alabama-Coosa-Tallapoosa (ACT), for many needs including agriculture, drinking water and power generation. The two basins provide 80 percent of the metro Atlanta area's water needs.

In 1990, Alabama sued the U.S. Corps of Engineers, which had plans to give additional water from Lake Lanier and Lake Allatoona to the growing City of Atlanta. Alabama claimed that it was not giving a fair amount to their needs farther downstream.

While the dispute has evolved over the decades, the general argument remains the same: How much water should each state get based on their needs?

The most recent battle in the “Water Wars” began when Florida accused Georgia of using too much water during a drought, which they say destroyed the oyster industry in Apalachicola Bay in 2012.

In April 2021, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of Georgia after finding that Florida had not demonstrated that Georgia was the cause of the oyster industry's demise and that Florida’s oyster farming in the years leading up to 2012 and its failure to reshell the oyster bars was the more likely culprit.

The ruling opened the doors for Forsyth County to finally look into providing its own water, something the County government was quick to jump on.

Map of water system in the Georgia, Florida and Alabama region(Image by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

An $85 million water project

Lauren Kane, the County director of communications and external affairs, said the County is currently dependent on one intake for its water source, which is owned by the City of Cumming. The County spends about $3 million per year to buy water from the city, which draws its water from Lake Lanier.

But approximately six years from now, Forsyth County will have its own water intake facility to serve its very quickly growing population.

“Forsyth County has grown a great deal in the last 20 years,” Kane said. “And so, back in the day, the City of Cumming probably had the majority of the population in Forsyth County when there were only 20,000 people. Well, now there's only a small portion of the people living in Cumming because most people are in the County. Since we serve a larger number of people, it makes sense to have our own water intake and not depend on the City of Cumming.”

Lynnette Ramirez, the capital infrastructure projects manager, described the project in detail.

Once completed, the water intake structure in Lake Lanier will sit about 40 feet under the water surface and connect to a tunnel with a diameter of six feet.

This tunnel will then stretch 2,000 feet underground and connect to the wet well shaft located about 180 feet underground. The pump station site will sit on County property adjacent to Tidwell Park and will include an electrical building and three pumps (two active and one on standby) that will each put out 20 million gallons of water per day. The station will be equipped with the capacity to add more pumps as the County grows.

From there, a water pipeline will run underground along Pilgrim Mill Road to the Antioch Water Treatment Plant.

More details of the project are provided below by the County government.

The construction timeline

So when can County residents expect to have their own water?

“So right now the entire timeline for the project is about five to six years until we have all the facilities constructed and in operation,” Ramirez said. “We are working with the U.S Corps of Engineers so we've got permitting we need to go through to make sure we have everything when the time comes to construct facilities.”

She said the next two years will primarily be the design stage with the actual construction process projected to take about two and a half to three years to complete.

Lake Lanier water intake project estimated schedule(Image by Forsyth County Government)

How will this affect Forsyth County residents?

What are the benefits of a County being able to provide its own water source? The County website page on the new water intake facility lists these benefits:

  • Improves water supply reliability for the County and the City of Cumming in emergency conditions by providing a back-up facility to both communities
  • Increases water resiliency by adding a primary water withdrawal
  • Improves water quality through a better intake location
  • Supplies affordable, high-quality water to a growing population
  • Reduces water supply costs for Forsyth County

“The other thing that's really interesting about this project is that it's going to have a return on investment in just 25 years because of the money that we’re saving,” Kane said. “It saves about $3 million a year.”

She also highlighted the importance of having a back-up water source, which is a valuable asset for a growing county.

As for the usual inconveniences that occur with an ongoing construction project, both Ramirez and Kane emphasized the County’s dedication to reduce the effect the construction process will have on residents.

“We have designed the project to be primarily underground and out of sight,” Ramirez said. “So at the end of the day people are not going to be able to see where the intake is going to be [or] the tunnel, it’s going to be underground.”

The project will not affect activities on the lake either. For instance, the boat ramp at Tidwell Park will remain open during the whole process.

After the water intake’s completion, nothing will be visible on the lake. At the water well site, the pumps will be operating underground to reduce the noise, and the generator will be surrounded by sound attenuating walls to stop any noise pollution from reaching the neighbors.

“That's a primary priority for us,” Kane said. “To make sure that we’re being good neighbors, that we’re making as small of an impact as possible. We’ve reached out to the residents that live around the area to make sure they are involved and aware of every step so nothing surprises them.”

For more information, visit the water intake facility project information page on the Forsyth County website.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

