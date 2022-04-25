Check your mailbox; new precinct cards for 2022 elections being sent to FoCo voters

Forsyth County voters will be receiving their precinct cards this week (Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) 172,000 registered voters in Forsyth County are about to receive their precinct cards in the mail this week from the Forsyth County Elections Office.

The cards, which resemble postcards, will give voters information on their voting location. Polling locations listed on the cards might be different from past elections due to the several district and polling changes made in recent months by the Election’s Office.

“We are sending precinct cards out to every registered county voter (registered as of March 25, 2022) because all Forsyth County voters are impacted by changes to district lines and many voters are impacted by recently-approved precinct and polling place changes,” said Director of Voter Registrations & Elections Mandi Smith. “The precinct card serves as a voter’s official notification about all of the changes that affect them.”

The U.S. Constitution requires all voting districts to be evaluated after the completion of the census every ten years to make sure all communities are accurately represented.

According to a press release from the Forsyth County government, the census conclusions required changes to all the County’s voting districts including congressional, state senate, state house, County commission and the County school board. The changes were approved by the Election’s Office on February 11 and March 24.

The General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election will be held on May 24.

Voters are encouraged to familiarize themselves with precinct, polling and district changes.

Some details to know:

The “change of address” section of the card only needs to be filled out and returned if the voter’s registration information needs to be updated

Voters do NOT need to show their precinct card when they go to their polling location to vote

Precinct cards are routinely sent to newly registered voters and voters who have updated their voting information

District changes

The current district lines will remain in effect through December 31, 2022. Because of the recent US Census, district lines are changing. The new lines will be adopted as of January 1, 2023.

Voters are encouraged to pay attention to their current district because it could change in the new year. All races on the 2022 ballot will take effect on January 1, 2023, representing the newly approved district lines.

The following districts will represent Forsyth County:

Congressional = District 6

State Senate = Districts 27 and 48

State House = Districts 11, 24, 25, 26, 28 and 100

Forsyth County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education = Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5

Voters are encouraged to familiarize themselves with precinct, polling and district changes (Image by Getty Images)

The Election’s Office said the following concerning the BOC and BOE district changes:

All five districts for both boards have been redrawn

The district lines for both boards are the same

Board of Education district two and district five will be interchanged on January 1, 2023 and the tenure for the districts will be transferred

Board of Education district five (formerly an area referred to as district two) seat will now appear on the ballot for the 2022 election cycle

More information on voting can be found on the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Election website or through the links below:

