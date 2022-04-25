Check your mailbox; new precinct cards for 2022 elections being sent to FoCo voters

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=231Zmi_0fJpjMmB00
Forsyth County voters will be receiving their precinct cards this week(Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) 172,000 registered voters in Forsyth County are about to receive their precinct cards in the mail this week from the Forsyth County Elections Office.

The cards, which resemble postcards, will give voters information on their voting location. Polling locations listed on the cards might be different from past elections due to the several district and polling changes made in recent months by the Election’s Office.

“We are sending precinct cards out to every registered county voter (registered as of March 25, 2022) because all Forsyth County voters are impacted by changes to district lines and many voters are impacted by recently-approved precinct and polling place changes,” said Director of Voter Registrations & Elections Mandi Smith. “The precinct card serves as a voter’s official notification about all of the changes that affect them.”

The U.S. Constitution requires all voting districts to be evaluated after the completion of the census every ten years to make sure all communities are accurately represented.

According to a press release from the Forsyth County government, the census conclusions required changes to all the County’s voting districts including congressional, state senate, state house, County commission and the County school board. The changes were approved by the Election’s Office on February 11 and March 24.

The General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election will be held on May 24.

Voters are encouraged to familiarize themselves with precinct, polling and district changes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jaI5u_0fJpjMmB00
The General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election will be held on May 24(Image by Forsyth County Government)

Some details to know:

  • The “change of address” section of the card only needs to be filled out and returned if the voter’s registration information needs to be updated
  • Voters do NOT need to show their precinct card when they go to their polling location to vote
  • Precinct cards are routinely sent to newly registered voters and voters who have updated their voting information

District changes

The current district lines will remain in effect through December 31, 2022. Because of the recent US Census, district lines are changing. The new lines will be adopted as of January 1, 2023.

Voters are encouraged to pay attention to their current district because it could change in the new year. All races on the 2022 ballot will take effect on January 1, 2023, representing the newly approved district lines.

The following districts will represent Forsyth County:

  • Congressional = District 6
  • State Senate = Districts 27 and 48
  • State House = Districts 11, 24, 25, 26, 28 and 100
  • Forsyth County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education = Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9lhz_0fJpjMmB00
Voters are encouraged to familiarize themselves with precinct, polling and district changes(Image by Getty Images)

The Election’s Office said the following concerning the BOC and BOE district changes:

  • All five districts for both boards have been redrawn
  • The district lines for both boards are the same
  • Board of Education district two and district five will be interchanged on January 1, 2023 and the tenure for the districts will be transferred
  • Board of Education district five (formerly an area referred to as district two) seat will now appear on the ballot for the 2022 election cycle

More information on voting can be found on the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Election website or through the links below:

  • For more information on the precinct cards, click here.
  • To view a sample precinct card, click here.
  • For more information on the precinct, polling and district changes, click here.
  • To view precinct maps, click here.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Forsyth County Georgia# Precinct cards# Elections Office# City of Cumming# 2022 elections

Comments / 2

Published by

I cover local news in Forsyth County, GA. My debut into the writing world began at the age of 10 when I won an essay contest in Around Acworth Magazine in which I wrote about spending the summer with my pet goat, Eclair. Since graduating from Kennesaw State University, I have been published in several newspapers and magazines in the Atlanta area including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta School Guide, What Now Atlanta, Newcomer Magazine, the Marietta Daily Journal and the Cherokee Tribune.

Forsyth County, GA
132 followers

More from Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County, GA

Gov. Kemp to sign controversial education laws in Forsyth County

Gov. Brian Kemp at the Alliance Academy for Innovation in January 2022(Image by Gov. Brian Kemp Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) Governor Brian Kemp will be signing controversial educational bills into law in Forsyth County on Wednesday, April 28 at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center.

Read full story
Georgia State

FoCo leaders, candidates give thoughts on biggest tax cut in Georgia’s history

Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law the biggest tax cut in Georgia's history on April 26(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County residents, like all Georgians, will have more cash to spend in the coming years after Governor Brian Kemp signed into law the largest tax cut in the state’s history on Tuesday, April 26.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

“Water Wars” victory leads to FoCo getting an independent water supply

Lake Lanier in 2012(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is currently on its way to being “water independent” after decades of relying on the City of Cumming for its water source.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

One suspect identified in FoCo temple theft, all suspects still on the run

UPDATE: (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has identified one of the suspects they believe is involved in the series of Hindu temple thefts that took place last week.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Some local kids will have a chance to train with FoCo firefighters this summer

Middle-schoolers can train with FoCo firefighters this summer at the Junior Fire Academy(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Middle-school aged students can learn what it takes to be a firefighter this summer at the Forsyth County Fire Department.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo achievements, improvement plans and new benefits highlighted at the State of the County address

Commissioner Alfred John speaks at the 2022 FoCo State of the County Address(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) On Tuesday, April 19, Forsyth County public officials and community members crowded into the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College to hear the annual FoCo State of the County Address.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Pack of thieves stole $14K from FoCo temple on Easter Sunday, police say

The suspects drove off in a Gold Mercedes Benz with an out-of-state license plate(Image by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department is on the lookout for five suspects who allegedly broke into a Hindu temple on Sunday and stole about $14,000 before fleeing in a gold Mercedes Benz.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo GOP candidates for school board to debate this Wednesday

The Forsyth Board of Education held its workshop meeting on April 12(Image by John Thompson) (Forsyth County, GA) Republican candidates vying for a position on the Forsyth County School Board of Education will be going head to head in a debate this Wednesday, April 20 in an event put on by the Forsyth County Republican Party (FCRP).

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo 911 dispatchers share harrowing stories, support for each other for appreciation week

The Forsyth County 911 Center(Image by the Forsyth County 911 Center) (Forsyth County, GA) The communication officers at the Forsyth County 911 Center have been switching up their normal routines and uniforms this past week for 1980s themed outfits, zombie makeup and superhero costumes.

Read full story
Georgia State

FoCo Sheriff: Constitutional Carry gun law ‘solidifies right’; opponents say don’t ‘lower the bar’

S.B. 319 allows Georgians to carry firearms without a weapons permit(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Following a campaign promise from several years ago, Gov. Brian Kemp signed two gun rights bills into law on April 12. S.B. 319 or the “Georgia Constitutional Carry Act of 2021” and H.B. 218, a “license reciprocity measure”, were passed last month by the Georgia Senate and state House of Representatives along party lines before reaching Kemp’s desk.

Read full story
6 comments
Forsyth County, GA

A busy FoCo road gets the green light and funds to start expansion project early

Post Road near Kelly Mill Road intersection in Forsyth County(Image by Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has released the funds for the Post Road Widening Project earlier than planned, much to the relief of Forsyth County officials.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Sheriff's Office won't 'tolerate' dangerous drivers after two high-speed chases with out-of-towners

Dashcam footage from a Forsyth County deputy's vehicle(Image by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Deputies at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office have been kept busy on GA 400 over the past few weeks chasing out-of-towners who refused to stop when deputies tried to pull them over.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Want to be a FoCo poll worker? Attend one of these virtual orientation sessions

Poll workers are needed for the upcoming election cycle in Forsyth County(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) For residents looking to do more than just vote in the General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election on May 24, the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office has a solution - sign up to be a poll worker.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Here’s what you need to know about registering to vote in FoCo for the upcoming election

The deadline to register to vote is April 25Image by Getty Images. (Forsyth County, GA) The deadline to register to vote is just around the corner on April 25. Those registered before or on that date will be able to vote in the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Elections.

Read full story
Georgia State

Two controversial education bills just passed in the Georgia General Assembly are hitting home in Forsyth County

The Georgia State CapitolImage by Capitol Beat News Service. (Forsyth County, GA) Governor Brian Kemp is expected to sign two controversial education bills into law that passed in the Georgia General Assembly this first week of April.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Local allergist talks pollen predictions, advice on how to handle allergies

The Weather Channel predicts the risk of allergy symptoms to be jumping back to “high” on April 11Image by Getty Images. (Forsyth County, GA) If you have been sneezing extra hard these past few weeks, you’re not alone. Pollen counts have been climbing to high levels with yesterday’s count at 4557, according to Atlanta Allergy & Asthma.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

UPDATE: Flood warning near Big Creek in Forsyth County extended until late Thursday evening

The National Weather Service LogoImage by the National Weather Service. (Forsyth County, GA) The flood warning put into effect on Tuesday for Big Creek has been extended to late evening on Thursday, April 7, by the National Weather Service.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy