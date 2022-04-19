Pack of thieves stole $14K from FoCo temple on Easter Sunday, police say

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2le8HL_0fDo7BWQ00
The suspects drove off in a Gold Mercedes Benz with an out-of-state license plate(Image by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department is on the lookout for five suspects who allegedly broke into a Hindu temple on Sunday and stole about $14,000 before fleeing in a gold Mercedes Benz.

Two men and three women entered the Shri Krishna Vrundavana Atlanta at 4946 Shiloh Road around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, and took a large safe from one room containing up to $4,000 and $10,000 out of another, police said.

The Mercedes had out-of-state plates with a partial tag of 8786, according to police.

Police describe one of the men as approximately 40-years old, over six-feet tall with a heavy build wearing a white T-shirt. The two females appeared to be in their late 20s. One was wearing a long black dress and the other had a red flowered dress, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KaxzT_0fDo7BWQ00
Police are looking for the man in the white shirt(Image by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

The police also said the suspects then called the victims again asking for their bank account information to “give their money back to the victim.”

The Sheriff’s Department said there may be other recent similar thefts around the Atlanta area, with the same suspects possibly hitting the Lilburn area.

If you have any information or similar cases, please contact Detective Tromp at 770-781-3087 or Criminal Intelligence Officer, A. Taylor at 770-781-3055.

If you have any information or similar cases, please contact Detective Tromp at 770-781-3087 or Criminal Intelligence Officer, A. Taylor at 770-781-3055.

