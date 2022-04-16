FoCo 911 dispatchers share harrowing stories, support for each other for appreciation week

The Forsyth County 911 Center(Image by the Forsyth County 911 Center)

(Forsyth County, GA) The communication officers at the Forsyth County 911 Center have been switching up their normal routines and uniforms this past week for 1980s themed outfits, zombie makeup and superhero costumes.

The occasion is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which highlights and honors those 911 operators in the emergency services department.

Operations Manager Jill Spence said that with the stresses of being understaffed and the upcoming busy summer season, she wanted to make every day this week feel like a party at the 911 Center. The week included “80s Night Monday,” “Taco ‘bout how awesome you are’ Tuesday,” “Superhero Wednesday” (because “not all superheroes wear capes, some wear headsets.”), “Thriller Thursday” and “Friday Fan Sports Day.”

Spence grew up in a family of first responders, but with a deathly fear of needles, she wanted a similar career that was more in the background of emergency services. She is now in her 17th year of working as a 911 dispatcher.

She described the job as being the “puppet master of all public safety” and said no day is the same. Situations can range from house fires, suicides, drug overdoses, babies being born in Cracker Barrel parking lots or even busybodies calling about HOA complaints.

“I really like it because it's behind the scenes of everything that's happening,” Spence said. “You're really the true first responder and you're controlling the whole incident with just your voice and your ears.. until somebody else can get there.”

To her, the first responders community is like one big family. They all see each other just as much or more often than their own families. They also experience a lot together, both good and bad.

The tough calls

Communication officers often hear a person’s last breath or last words, or listen as someone watches their loved one take their last breath.

Spence recalls one of the hardest calls they had received from a mother who watched as her young daughter and granddaughter burned in their car after it caught on fire. She said that the whole 12-hour shift, everyone in the call center was silent.

Sometimes Spence feels a sense of calm in knowing that some people can’t be helped, like when a lady called in to inform them that she was going to shoot herself with her husband's gun.

“This weird feeling came over me… and I thought ‘Jill, just be calm with this because there's nothing you can do about this,’” Spence said.

While trying to engage with the woman, she heard a gunshot and a body fall.

There are a few ways the department deals with mental health, like checking up on each other and watching out for signs of stress. For very hard cases like the car-burning deaths, they go through a support group for first responders called Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM), in which they are debriefed on the incident and can be open with how they are dealing with the effects of it.

Closure is very important to 911 dispatchers especially because they do not always find out what happened to the cases they handled.

“Just because you don't see us in person doesn't mean your story doesn't stick with us,” Spence said.

Meryle, a 10-month-old labradoodle, is also in charge of helping operators deal with stress, and can be seen wandering around the 911 call room checking up on everyone. He is also participating in the appreciation week, wearing a cape as his costume for Superhero Day.

Communications Manager Jill Spence with Meryle at the 911 Center(Image by the Forsyth County 911 Center)

The lighter side

Spence said one of her favorite aspects of the job is helping callers realize they have more power than they think.

On a call with a panicking mother whose five-year-old daughter had fallen and been knocked out, Spence was able to get her to take a deep breath, calm down and help her handle the situation.

“People say thank you all the time and you're like ‘No problem, it's my job!’ Spence said. “But the ones where you make somebody realize that they're strong enough to do something in a scary situation, it's more rewarding than a regular thank you.”

There are also a fair amount of laughs in between the hard calls in the call center. Nicholas Moody, a communications officer 2, said he would have four or five suicide-related calls a day, then a call from a guy who was punched in the face over calling someone a “Karen”, a man talking in two different personalities, to a man getting evicted from a treehouse.

He shared a story of a man calling screaming that there was a bug in his ear. Moody said he could barely talk over the man’s yelling until the officers arrived.

“They (the officers) got out there and told him ‘there's no bug in your ear’ and he was like ‘oh,’” Moody said.

The man was perfectly calm after that.

The final day of appreciation week will be “Saturday State Fair.”

The department is also in need of more communication officers and is offering a $1,500 sign-on bonus for applicants who are already certified and a $2,000 bonus for those who aren’t.

