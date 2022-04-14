FoCo Sheriff: Constitutional Carry gun law ‘solidifies right’; opponents say don’t ‘lower the bar’

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFcUU_0f9fZn8L00
S.B. 319 allows Georgians to carry firearms without a weapons permit(Image by Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) Following a campaign promise from several years ago, Gov. Brian Kemp signed two gun rights bills into law on April 12. S.B. 319 or the “Georgia Constitutional Carry Act of 2021” and H.B. 218, a “license reciprocity measure”, were passed last month by the Georgia Senate and state House of Representatives along party lines before reaching Kemp’s desk.

What do these two gun bills mean?

S.B. 319 or the “Constitutional Carry Act” allows Georgians to conceal carry firearms without having to obtain a permit.

Previously, Georgia residents wanting to carry a firearm had to go to their local Probate Court to apply for a Weapons Carry License (WCL). They would be fingerprinted, photographed and would have a criminal history records check and a background check done on them. The cost usually being around $75 depending on the county.

People purchasing firearms after the bill was signed into law will still have to pass a background check.

H.B. 218 allows out-of-state residents who have permits to carry firearms from their home state to carry in Georgia.

During the signing event, Kemp noted the actions he had taken so far to combat crime in the state, saying the two bills would create a “strong, safer Georgia.”

“Senate Bill 319 makes sure law-abiding Georgians … can protect themselves without having to have permission from their state government,” Kemp said. “The Constitution of the United States gives us that right.”

A 2021 National Firearms Survey from the McDonough School of Business from Georgetown University estimates that guns are used defensively in approximately 1.67 million incidents a year in the country. 81.9 percent of the time, no shot was fired in these occurrences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dL0Aj_0f9fZn8L00
Gov. Brian Kemp signs Constitutional Carry Gun Law on Tuesday, April 12(Image by Gov. Brian Kemp Facebook page)

Reactions from Forsyth County

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said the bill makes little difference for law-abiding citizens who could already carry a gun without a permit and those who could get a permit if the law required.

Freeman said the bill “solidifies a Second Amendment constitutional right.”

A rise in crime is also not something he is concerned about, saying that his deputies are trained for interaction with people carrying firearms - the vast majority of whom legally carry weapons and don’t pose a threat.

“Criminals have proven they do not respect or adhere to criminal laws,” Freeman said. “Therefore those most likely to cause crime are already doing so. As I have been quoted before, ‘We do not have a gun problem in Georgia, we have a criminal with a gun problem’ and we need to target and incarcerate those criminals who dare to use a firearm in the commission of a crime.”

Page Rast remembers hearing about the Columbine High School shooting in April 1999 when she was 17 years old. Because she was the same age as many of the victims, Rast says she has always been aware of the issue of gun violence. Today, she is the communications lead and spokesperson for the Georgia chapter of Everytown for Gun Safety.

Rast said Everytown, which she said recently helped pass the “Hate Crime” bill in Georgia, has been fighting against S.B. 319 for a while. Rast said she believes it is “reckless and irresponsible.”

“Our permitting system that we have is effective,” Rast said. “It doesn't require too much time or money and it ensures that those who are carrying guns are doing it responsibly - they have a permit, they got a background check. I think removing the permitting requirement doesn't make any sense really, I don't see why we should lower the bar.”

She notes the statistics on gun violence in Georgia listed on Everytown’s website, which says there are an average of 1,693 gun-related deaths per year in the state, and is the leading cause of death among children and teens. As a sister to law enforcement officers, she also believes it will put them in more danger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgbZs_0f9fZn8L00
H.B. 218 allows out-of-state residents who have permits to carry firearms in Georgia.(Image by Getty Images)

But Everytown is not against guns as a whole. Rast said there are actually several gun owners involved in the organization.

“The general stance is just responsible gun ownership,” Rast said. “We’ve got plenty of gun owners in our groups so we’re not anti-gun at all, we just think you can respect the Second Amendment and still keep citizens safe.”

In the meantime, she says Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America (a group related to Everytown) will work hard to elect candidates who support their values in the midterms.

Sheriff Freeman also described himself as a “huge advocate” of firearm safety and training. The Sheriff’s Office is currently in the process of opening a new firearms training facility.

“Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will soon begin citizen firearms safety and use classes at no charge for Forsyth County residents to help ensure they are both safe and knowledgeable about firearm use and the legal restraints of use-of-force by a citizen under Georgia law,” Freeman said.

The opening date for the new firearms facility has not been announced.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

Justine Lookenott
I cover local news in Forsyth County, GA. My debut into the writing world began at the age of 10 when I won an essay contest in Around Acworth Magazine in which I wrote about spending the summer with my pet goat, Eclair. Since graduating from Kennesaw State University, I have been published in several newspapers and magazines in the Atlanta area including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta School Guide, What Now Atlanta, Newcomer Magazine, the Marietta Daily Journal and the Cherokee Tribune.

Forsyth County, GA
