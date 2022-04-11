Want to be a FoCo poll worker? Attend one of these virtual orientation sessions

Poll workers are needed for the upcoming election cycle in Forsyth County (Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) For residents looking to do more than just vote in the General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election on May 24, the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office has a solution - sign up to be a poll worker.

The Requirements

Elections Director Mandi Smith said poll workers must be at least 16 years old, a resident of Forsyth County, and must be able to read, write and speak English.

She said there is not really a hard number of people needed for the job. The Elections Office just wants to make sure there are enough people to fill all the shifts and cover emergencies in case someone’s availability changes or more voters show up than expected.

The Elections Office already has several hundred poll workers who have at least some availability to work during advanced voting times and on election day, so their focus is on people who can work on the actual election day, May 24.

“That's when we need the most workers,” Smith said. “We have 28 voting locations to staff on the day of, so that's what we're really going for now. It's not to say that they wouldn't be assigned to work during advanced voting, if they have availability.”

The Job

Available jobs vary based on experience, according to the county website. Georgia Election Code says each polling location is required to have at least one polling manager, two assistant managers and as many clerks as needed.

New poll workers will serve as clerks, who work as greeters, touchscreen and scanner monitors, line monitors and exit monitors. Those with polling work experience may be assigned to one of the manager positions. In person training is provided and required.

Most poll worker positions are filled by volunteers, but the position can be paid. Considered seasonal employees of the county, the pay scale is per diem based on job ranking.

Virtual Orientation

The county is hosting several virtual orientation meetings on April 11 and 12 for those interested in the position. More information is below.

Virtual orientation sessions for poll workers will be held on April 11 and 12 (Image by Forsyth County Government)

Those who can’t make these meetings are still encouraged to sign up. Smith said there is a potential for more orientation meetings in the future based on the amount of interest they receive.

“Ideally, hopefully, folks are going to click on that link and select that option and say ‘I am interested, it's just that these times don't work for me,’ so that way we've got a way to realize ‘Oh look, the interest is there, we just need to set some more sessions.’” Smith said.

More information on polling positions and registration links can be found on the County website.

Applicants can also come in person to the Elections Office to sign up.