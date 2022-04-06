UPDATE: Flood warning near Big Creek in Forsyth County extended until late Thursday evening

The National Weather Service Logo Image by the National Weather Service

(Forsyth County, GA) The flood warning put into effect on Tuesday for Big Creek has been extended to late evening on Thursday, April 7, by the National Weather Service.

Big Creek is currently at 7.3 feet as of today; it is expected to rise to 8.1 feet by midnight before falling back below flooding levels by Thursday afternoon.

The flood warning near Big Creek in Forsyth County is extended until late Thursday evening Image by the National Weather Service

The NWS reminds readers that most flood deaths happen in vehicles. When approaching a flooded road, turn around.

Weather updates can be found on the National Weather Service website .

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

(Forsyth County, GA) The heavy rain that hit Forsyth County for most of the day has forced the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for Big Creek near Cumming.

The warning was put into effect on Tuesday, April 5 from the afternoon through late tonight.

As of 4:16 p.m., Big Creek had risen to seven feet, causing minor flooding upstream and downstream from the marker at Atlanta highway.

Flooding is expected at the following locations:

Large portions of the Big Creek Greenway sidewalks and boardwalks

Area under the Georgia 400 Highway and McFarland road expected to have two feet of water

A section of sidewalk under Majors Road expected to have three feet of water

The NWS reminds readers that most flood deaths happen in vehicles. When approaching a flooded road, turn around.

Weather updates can be found on the National Weather Service website .

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.