UPDATE: NWS issues flood warning near Big Creek in Cumming

(Forsyth County, GA) The heavy rain that hit Forsyth County for most of the day has forced the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for Big Creek near Cumming.

The warning was put into effect on Tuesday, April 5 from the afternoon through late tonight.

As of 4:16 p.m., Big Creek had risen to seven feet, causing minor flooding upstream and downstream from the marker at Atlanta highway.

Flooding is expected at the following locations:

Large portions of the Big Creek Greenway sidewalks and boardwalks

Area under the Georgia 400 Highway and McFarland road expected to have two feet of water

A section of sidewalk under Majors Road expected to have three feet of water

The NWS reminds readers that most flood deaths happen in vehicles. When approaching a flooded road, turn around.

Weather updates can be found on the National Weather Service website .

Severe weather possible threat in North Georgia for third consecutive week

(Forsyth County, GA) Most of Georgia has been upgraded to an “Enhanced Risk” (which is a level three out of five) because of several storms heading toward the state, according to the National Weather Service. The Atlanta area can expect strong to severe thunderstorms and possible flooding from Tuesday, April 5 through Wednesday, April 6.

The NWS Facebook post states that Tuesday’s storms could bring between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain, hail up to one inch, tornadoes and strong winds up to 60 m.p.h. The severe weather is expected from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s storms could bring “strong to damaging” winds up to 60 m.p.h., large hail and possible tornadoes.

Flash floods are also possible for both days.

Weather updates can be found on the National Weather Service website .

