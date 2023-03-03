Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding a Southern Favorite

Justina Price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OE2dp_0l6WAAN100
Cinnamon Roll Bread PuddingPhoto byJustina Price

Southern Style Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding originated in the 11th century England. It has changed over the years and there are many variations it is still a favorite comfort food Worldwide. In America the South adopted it and is served everywhere from Fine Dining to Potluck dinners. In a few easy steps I will show you how to make a delicious Bread Pudding using leftover Cinnamon Rolls.

1. 3 cups stale Cinnamon rolls cut in chunks.

2. 2 cups milk.

3. 2 cups granulated sugar.

4. 5 eggs.

5. 1 tsp vanilla extract.

Add Cinnamon Rolls to a 9x13 pan, mix milk, sugar, eggs and vanilla extract in a bowl and pour over cinnamon rolls. Let sit for 10 minutes and make the topping.

Brown Sugar Topping

1. ½ stick melted butter.

2. 1 cup brown sugar.

Mix butter and brown sugar and spread over the cinnamon roll mixture. And bake at 350* for 45-60 minutes. While the bread pudding is cooling it's time to make the Whisky sauce.

Whisky Sauce

1. 1 cup granulated sugar.

2. 1 stick of butter.

3. 1 egg.

4. ¼ cup whisky.

In a medium size heavy bottom pan whisk sugar, whisky and egg until smooth add butter and cook over medium heat whisking constantly. The sugar will burn easily so you will need to watch this closely. The sauce is ready when the sugar is completely dissolved and is light creamy color. Pour the sauce over the bread pudding and enjoy warm.

