dehydrated oranges, Photo by Justina Price

What I learned using my dehydrator for the first time.

Recently I bought a vintage 1997 Snackmaster dehydrator at a garage sale for $10.00. I knew nothing about dehydrating food, but I wanted to learn. Not wanting to spend a lot on something that I may use a few times this was ideal. The dehydrator sat in my cabinet for a few months before I decided to try it out.

Recently I had bought some oranges and tangerine at the grocery store. Although they were not the best tasting I hated to throw them out. Finally, I had a reason to use my dehydrator.

After reading the book that came with the dehydrator and watching a few videos I was ready. I started with washing the fruit and taking off any stickers. The next step was to slice the oranges very thin and put them in a bowl and let them sit in a bowl for about 30 minutes.

While the fruit was drying, I set the dehydrator up. Always refer to the instructions to make sure that you have the trays set up right. Single layer the fruit on the trays try not to overlap the fruit.

I am one of those people that has to constantly look at anything that I cook or bake. For that reason, I decided to let the dehydrator work over night. Drying times vary between 6-8 hours depending on what you are dehydrating. Refer to your manual for instructions.

The next morning when I checked the fruit it was a success. And the bonus is they tasted great. I stored the dried orange slices in mason jars with an airtight lid. It was so easy to do and little prep time. Now I am hooked.