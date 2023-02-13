Chocolate Eclair Cake Photo by Justina Price

How to make a Chocolate Éclair Cake.

Do you love chocolate cake? What can be better than a bakery style chocolate layer cake, with vanilla cream and covered with chocolate ganache. It is a chocolate lover’s dream.

This cake has become a favorite with my family and friends. It is easier than you think, and I will show you how.

Ingredients needed:

1 devil’s food cake mix.

1 3.4 oz package chocolate pudding

1 3.4 oz. package of vanilla pudding

1 12oz. package of semi-sweet chocolate chips

4 eggs

½ cup oil

2 cups of milk

¼ cup heavy whipping cream

Extra heavy whipping cream

2 cake pans 8” or 9” greased and floured or use baking spray

Directions:

1.) In a mixing bowl add the cake mix, the chocolate pudding, oil, eggs and 1 cup of milk. Mix well but don’t overmix.

2.) Pour batter evenly between the 2 pans and baked at 350* for about 30 minutes.

3.) Let cakes cool in pans for 10 minutes, then put the cakes in the refrigerator to finish cooling for 20 minutes.

4.) While the cakes are cooling, add the vanilla pudding in a small bowl and whisk 1 cup milk, and ¼ cup heavy cream. It will thicken as it sets.

5.) When the cakes are cooled level one cake with a serrated knife and put on a cake plate, add the vanilla cream to the middle and add the second cake to the top. Set aside.

6.) Use a microwaveable bowl and add the chocolate chips and enough heavy cream to cover ½ the chocolate chips.

7.) Microwave at 20 second intervals until the chocolate is melted. Stir the chocolate until cream and chocolate are mixed.

8.) Let cool slightly and whip with a mixer until light and fluffy. Ice the cake refrigerate and enjoy.