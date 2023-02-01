spices Photo by canva

Spices: Do they have expiration dates?

The question is do spices have expiration dates? The USDA defines spices as a shelf-stable products meaning they never expire. According to their recommendations, whole spices stay fresh for approximately four years, and ground spices for three to four years.

Do you have a cabinet full of spices that you have not used in quite some time? Many of us buy a spice for one dish and then never use it again or very rarely. Some may sit in the back of the cabinet for years forgotten.

Most spices have a best-by date, but it does not mean that they cannot be used after the three to four years recommended. The potency and flavor may lessen. If the color and aroma are a little off, it is most likely past its prime.

Spices that are stored properly will stay fragrant and potent for three to four years. Proper storage means a cool dry place. Contrary to popular belief storing spices in the fancy spice rack that sits on the counter may not be the best place.

When cleaning and organizing your spice cabinet look for a spice rack with containers that seal tight, and the spices are not subject to bright sunlight. When buying new spices write the date on a piece of tape and attach it to the bottom of the container.

Whether you are a seasoned cook or an amateur you know that using spices and the right spices will level up your dishes. Also, spices have added health benefits such as antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory, and may reduce the risk of respiratory and heart diseases.

