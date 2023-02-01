Spices: Do they have expiration dates?

Justina Price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MvyCU_0kYGyBH000
spicesPhoto bycanva

Spices: Do they have expiration dates?

The question is do spices have expiration dates? The USDA defines spices as a shelf-stable products meaning they never expire. According to their recommendations, whole spices stay fresh for approximately four years, and ground spices for three to four years.

Do you have a cabinet full of spices that you have not used in quite some time? Many of us buy a spice for one dish and then never use it again or very rarely. Some may sit in the back of the cabinet for years forgotten.

Most spices have a best-by date, but it does not mean that they cannot be used after the three to four years recommended. The potency and flavor may lessen. If the color and aroma are a little off, it is most likely past its prime.

Spices that are stored properly will stay fragrant and potent for three to four years. Proper storage means a cool dry place. Contrary to popular belief storing spices in the fancy spice rack that sits on the counter may not be the best place.

When cleaning and organizing your spice cabinet look for a spice rack with containers that seal tight, and the spices are not subject to bright sunlight. When buying new spices write the date on a piece of tape and attach it to the bottom of the container.

Whether you are a seasoned cook or an amateur you know that using spices and the right spices will level up your dishes. Also, spices have added health benefits such as antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory, and may reduce the risk of respiratory and heart diseases.

Helpful Websites:

Will spices used beyond their expiration date be safe? (usda.gov)

Do Spices Expire? Shelf Life and When to Toss Them (healthline.com)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# spices# spicestorage# howtostorespices# spiceexpirationdate# spicerack

Comments / 0

Published by

I have always loved baking, cooking, canning, and learning how things were done in the past. How people made it with so little and still feed their families well. It is so important to keep the ways of our ancestors.

Oklahoma State
156 followers

More from Justina Price

Coffee: it all begins with the beans.

Coffee is loved worldwide. There are many ways to buy, brew and serve coffee, and it all begins with the bean. Instant coffee is made from coffee beans that have been roasted ground and brewed then dried into either powder or granules. There are two methods of making instant coffee, spray-drying, and freeze-drying. The drying method makes all the difference in the taste. Spray-dried makes a fine ground coffee that is light on flavor and has 30-40% less caffeine than traditional ground coffee. Freeze-dried instant coffee has larger granules than spray drying, and the larger granules offer better quality and richer taste. Freeze-dried coffee also has micro grounds which are bits of finely ground coffee added to the dried coffee to give the instant coffee a more complex flavor.

Read full story
Republic, MO

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this. The first Civil War battle west of the Mississippi was fought at Wilson’s Creek in Republic, Missouri on August 10, 1861. At this battle Union General Nathanial Lyon was killed, he was the first Union General to be killed in action. The battle was declared a Confederate victory, this drew national attention and ushered in a call for greater Union forces.

Read full story
2 comments

A Decluttering Plan for Success in 2023

Groundhog Day is February 2, this is the perfect day to remember special tasks like replacing batteries in smoke detectors, changing filters in air purifiers, and cleaning paper clutter!

Read full story
2 comments

Is Kombucha a good alternative to soda?

If you are struggling to give up sodas or cut back on drinking sugary drinks, Kombucha could be a great alternative! It's fizzy and tangy and filled with flavor. For me, the fizzy part is what drew me to Kombucha. It fools you into thinking that something so good for you can be fizzy like a.

Read full story
Benson, AZ

Cochise Country Fest

Benson Arizona will host the Cochise Country Fest at the 4EVR RANCH. The start of the concert season of family fun festivities for 2023 will run from March 17 through the 19th. The ranch gates will open each day at 11:00 am and the music will start at 1:00 pm. Headliners will be Joe Nichols, Sawyer Brown, Clay Walker, and the Kentucky Headhunters, along with Tyler Halverson, Jake Jacobson, Bri Bagwell, JD Graham, Mark Powell, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, and Nu-Blu. Also performing will be local artists Drew Cooper, Cole Trains, and Mamma Coal.

Read full story
Coweta, OK

Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission Cemetery

The small town of Coweta Oklahoma was established along the Arkansas River in Muskogee Creek Territory in 1840. In 1843 Minister Robert Loughridge received permission from the tribal council to come to the Muskogee territory to establish a Presbyterian Mission. He named the mission The Koweta Mission after what was then the Capital of the Muskogee Creek Nation.

Read full story

Chickasaw County in Southcentral Oklahoma is a must see.

Chickasaw County in Southcentral Oklahoma is a must-see. Turner Falls boasts a seventy-seven-foot waterfall on Honey Creek. The waterfall cascades into a beautiful clear water natural swimming pool with sandy beaches surrounded by tall forests. Turner falls is located in Davis, Oklahoma, and is one of the oldest parks in the state.

Read full story
1 comments
Coweta, OK

This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.

This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop. It’s a new season for The Sports Page Steakhouse in Coweta, Oklahoma. This local favorite has been around since 2005 and now, they will be serving new traditions as well as long-time classics.

Read full story
2 comments

Three Types of Buttercreams that Taste Great

What is the best Buttercream Icing? Do you love buttercream? Or do you want something creamy, dreamy, and a little different? I will show you three buttercream icings that I simply Love.

Read full story

How to choose the right pastry bag.

If you are a beginner in the cake-decorating world and wonder what bags are the best? I will give you three different types of cake decorating bags and tell you the pros and cons of each one and my favorite.

Read full story
Eureka Springs, AR

What I love about Eureka Springs, Arkansas

We were married in a quaint gazebo at the top of a hill overlooking Eureka Springs Arkansas. Eureka Springs is one of our favorite towns to visit. We loved staying at the beautiful historic Crescent Hotel. This hotel is full of old-world charm. When you walk in the front doors you see a magnificent fireplace and overstuffed furniture, it's so cozy that makes you want to curl up with a book and get comfortable.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy