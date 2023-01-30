A Decluttering Plan for Success in 2023

Justina Price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32UZgh_0kVgsQUE00
How to declutter.Photo bycanva

Groundhog Day is February 2, this is the perfect day to remember special tasks like replacing batteries in smoke detectors, changing filters in air purifiers, and cleaning paper clutter!

Groundhog Day is a great day to clear out the old and get ready for the new year of filing. It's also a great time to gather papers together for taxes and check in on savings, titles, and deeds to make sure everything is in order.

This is a good time to clean out paper clutter, stacks of unopened mail, newspapers, and magazines. Most of my bills are paid automatically online, but I still get so much mail and paper clutter. It seems to make its way into my house and pile up on my desk. I get a few letters confirming online payments and account statuses other than that what comes in is mainly junk mail.

I don't own a shredder. What has worked best for me is a box. I have a box that's big enough to hold a fair amount of paper but not so big that I can't pick it up when it's full. I happily toss all junk mail, unneeded paperwork, and forgotten printouts into this box and I deal with the box when it gets full. Recycling paper is easy and necessary. I don't have curbside pickup of recyclables, so I must take the paper to a local shredding company. I pay a minimal fee and they do all the work.

I have eight places I store papers in my home office. I have a filing cabinet for current paperwork to keep it easily accessible so I can quickly file what comes in daily. In this filing cabinet, I keep current and previous years' papers. I find now and then that I need to access something from the previous year and so I have it in the files and file the current year there too.

Papers two years old and back I file in separate bins. I have a special fireproof safe for important documents like titles and deeds, health records, and passports. I also keep an external hard drive computer backup and I scan important pictures and documents. I've even scanned credit cards in case I need card numbers and credit company phone numbers.

The rule for storing old bills and paperwork is seven years. Tax returns and supporting documents keep forever. Also keep health records, mortgage or deeds, and titles. More of those types of papers will be stored online, but for now, keep them safe at home.

Every year, on Groundhog Day, I clean out the oldest years' papers and take them to the shredder and I reorganize the current and last years' files.

If you don't have room for a filing cabinet, there are some great plastic or cloth bins that are easy to use and store. I also found small hanging file holders that I can keep on a bookshelf. Files are easily accessible, organized, and out of the way.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# declutter# organzing# filing# taxtime# decluttering

Comments / 2

Published by

I have always loved baking, cooking, canning, and learning how things were done in the past. How people made it with so little and still feed their families well. It is so important to keep the ways of our ancestors.

Oklahoma State
146 followers

More from Justina Price

Spices: Do they have expiration dates?

The question is do spices have expiration dates? The USDA defines spices as a shelf-stable products meaning they never expire. According to their recommendations, whole spices stay fresh for approximately four years, and ground spices for three to four years.

Read full story
Republic, MO

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this. The first Civil War battle west of the Mississippi was fought at Wilson’s Creek in Republic, Missouri on August 10, 1861. At this battle Union General Nathanial Lyon was killed, he was the first Union General to be killed in action. The battle was declared a Confederate victory, this drew national attention and ushered in a call for greater Union forces.

Read full story
2 comments

Is Kombucha a good alternative to soda?

If you are struggling to give up sodas or cut back on drinking sugary drinks, Kombucha could be a great alternative! It's fizzy and tangy and filled with flavor. For me, the fizzy part is what drew me to Kombucha. It fools you into thinking that something so good for you can be fizzy like a.

Read full story
Benson, AZ

Cochise Country Fest

Benson Arizona will host the Cochise Country Fest at the 4EVR RANCH. The start of the concert season of family fun festivities for 2023 will run from March 17 through the 19th. The ranch gates will open each day at 11:00 am and the music will start at 1:00 pm. Headliners will be Joe Nichols, Sawyer Brown, Clay Walker, and the Kentucky Headhunters, along with Tyler Halverson, Jake Jacobson, Bri Bagwell, JD Graham, Mark Powell, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, and Nu-Blu. Also performing will be local artists Drew Cooper, Cole Trains, and Mamma Coal.

Read full story
Coweta, OK

Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission Cemetery

The small town of Coweta Oklahoma was established along the Arkansas River in Muskogee Creek Territory in 1840. In 1843 Minister Robert Loughridge received permission from the tribal council to come to the Muskogee territory to establish a Presbyterian Mission. He named the mission The Koweta Mission after what was then the Capital of the Muskogee Creek Nation.

Read full story

Chickasaw County in Southcentral Oklahoma is a must see.

Chickasaw County in Southcentral Oklahoma is a must-see. Turner Falls boasts a seventy-seven-foot waterfall on Honey Creek. The waterfall cascades into a beautiful clear water natural swimming pool with sandy beaches surrounded by tall forests. Turner falls is located in Davis, Oklahoma, and is one of the oldest parks in the state.

Read full story
1 comments
Coweta, OK

This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.

This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop. It’s a new season for The Sports Page Steakhouse in Coweta, Oklahoma. This local favorite has been around since 2005 and now, they will be serving new traditions as well as long-time classics.

Read full story
2 comments

Three Types of Buttercreams that Taste Great

What is the best Buttercream Icing? Do you love buttercream? Or do you want something creamy, dreamy, and a little different? I will show you three buttercream icings that I simply Love.

Read full story

How to choose the right pastry bag.

If you are a beginner in the cake-decorating world and wonder what bags are the best? I will give you three different types of cake decorating bags and tell you the pros and cons of each one and my favorite.

Read full story
Eureka Springs, AR

What I love about Eureka Springs, Arkansas

We were married in a quaint gazebo at the top of a hill overlooking Eureka Springs Arkansas. Eureka Springs is one of our favorite towns to visit. We loved staying at the beautiful historic Crescent Hotel. This hotel is full of old-world charm. When you walk in the front doors you see a magnificent fireplace and overstuffed furniture, it's so cozy that makes you want to curl up with a book and get comfortable.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy