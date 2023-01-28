Is Kombucha a good alternative to soda?

Justina Price

If you are struggling to give up sodas or cut back on drinking sugary drinks, Kombucha could be a great alternative! It's fizzy and tangy and filled with flavor. For me, the fizzy part is what drew me to Kombucha. It fools you into thinking that something so good for you can be fizzy like a

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g3OwW_0kUfjQfR00
Gingered Kombucha Tea from Trader JoesPhoto byTrader Joes

soda.

Kombucha is made from fermented black tea, fermented foods have been said to have health benefits and can work as a probiotic. Fermented foods are good for the gut microbiome and have been reported to boost the immune system.

There are many different brands and flavors of Kombucha around and new ones are making their way to your favorite grocer’s shelf. Most of the time it is found in the refrigerated section of the grocery store. Finding the perfect flavor can be a fun experiment. Most have a sweet and tangy fizz and a bit of a light vinegar flavor that isn't overly sweet, but very refreshing.

According to https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/8-benefits-of-kombucha-tea# Kombucha may have an antioxidant effect and be beneficial to liver health. There are more reported health benefits, but research is limited.

The Human Microbiome Project is finding out more about the gut microbiome and how much gut health affects our overall health. Adding fermented foods into your everyday diet may benefit not only gut health and digestion, but also brain function, and overall health. Probiotics are powerful, consult a healthcare provider about adding probiotics to your health regimen.

Is Kombucha a good alternative to soda?

# kombucha# kombucha drinks# kombuchatea# healthydrink# sodaalternative

Comments / 0

Published by

I have always loved baking, cooking, canning, and learning how things were done in the past. How people made it with so little and still feed their families well. It is so important to keep the ways of our ancestors.

Oklahoma State
146 followers

