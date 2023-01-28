Benson, AZ

Cochise Country Fest

Justina Price

Benson Arizona will host the Cochise Country Fest at the 4EVR RANCH. The start of the concert season of family fun festivities for 2023 will run from March 17 through the 19th. The ranch gates will open each day at 11:00 am and the music will start at 1:00 pm. Headliners will be Joe Nichols, Sawyer Brown, Clay Walker, and the Kentucky Headhunters, along with Tyler Halverson, Jake Jacobson, Bri Bagwell, JD Graham, Mark Powell, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, and Nu-Blu. Also performing will be local artists Drew Cooper, Cole Trains, and Mamma Coal.

4EVR ranch will have an after-party on Friday & Saturday nights with DJ Mike. The Working Man Band will perform until 2 am at The Red Barn Event Center.

Tickets are available for one day or for the entire weekend. Prices range from $99 for single-day passes to $199 for the entire weekend. 4Evr Ranch will host food vendors, as well as arts and crafts vendors for the concerts. Check out the website cochisecountryfest.com. for weekend camping options. Children 10 and under are admitted for free. Seating is limited, make sure to bring along your lawn chair, blankets, and sunscreen.

If you are interested in being a vendor, contact the ranch at 4evrranch.com. Applications are available for security, bartending, or ticket sales for this and future events,

Horse auctions are held on the second Saturday of every month. 4EVR RANCH will be hosting many events such as roping events, horse shows, barrel racing, and beer and wine festivals. Indoor and outdoor party venues or other services are available at the 4EVR RANCH or the Red Barn Event Center, please contact the Event Coordinator Shannon at (520) 221-0687.

Check out www.4evrranch.com for more information about the concert, the ranch, and the auctions. 4Evr Ranch is located at 714 N Madison St, Benson, Arizona (520) 586-9230

