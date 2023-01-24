Chickasaw County in Southcentral Oklahoma is a must see.

Chickasaw County in Southcentral Oklahoma is a must-see.

Turner Falls boasts a seventy-seven-foot waterfall on Honey Creek. The waterfall cascades into a beautiful clear water natural swimming pool with sandy beaches surrounded by tall forests. Turner falls is located in Davis, Oklahoma, and is one of the oldest parks in the state.

We stopped at Turner Falls when we traveled to Ardmore for a sightseeing vacation. The falls were discovered in 1878 by Mazeppa Thomas Turner. Nestled in the Arbuckle Mountains, the park has over 1500 acres to explore. It is dotted with natural caves, hiking trails, and a beautiful rock castle. We took some time to check out the novelty shop there are also picnic areas and camping and RV sites. It’s a great place to go on a day trip during the hot summer months.

Our second stop was Chickasaw Nation Recreation Area located in Sulphur, Oklahoma. Originally authorized in 1902 as Sulphur Springs Reservation, the name was changed to Chickasaw National Recreation Area. This recreation area encompasses over 2400 acres. There are more than 80 acres of ponds, streams, and waterfalls. There is no charge to soak in the natural surroundings or spend the day fishing, enjoying a picnic, or making use of the camping areas. It is a favorite for local artists and photographers to capture the beautiful scenery.

The last stop on our trip was quite a treat! We went to the famous Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies in Davis, Oklahoma. We tried the Chicken Vegetable Pie for lunch and for dessert I tried the Blackberry pie, and my husband tried Apple fried pie. The whole meal was out of this world delicious and priced so reasonably. We could see why this restaurant and pie shop are always busy. We had to wait a few minutes to be seated but it was worth it!

Arbuckle Mountain Wind Farm in Murray County, Oklahoma was an awesome sight. There are 50 windmills at the Arbuckle farm, and they estimate that the windmills generate enough electricity to power 22,000 homes in Oklahoma. It is amazing to see how large the windmills are and to hear the wirr wirr of the enormous blades going around and around.

Chickasaw County in Southcentral Oklahoma really is a must-see. You don’t want to miss Chickasaw County, Turner Falls, Falls Creek Church Camp, Chickasaw Nation Recreation Area, and of course the famous Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies.

Turner Falls Park in Davis, Oklahoma - Chickasaw Country

Chickasaw National Recreation Area (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov)

Home | Davis Oklahoma | Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies

