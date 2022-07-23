Major grocery chain opens another new location in California

A major grocery store chain just opened a new location in California. The best part is that customers don't have to wait in long lines to check out.

Kzenon/Canva Pro

Amazon Fresh opened a new grocery store in Encino, California.

The new grocery store located at 16325 Ventura Boulevard will be Amazon's sixteenth Fresh store in the state.

This grocery store is different from most other supermarkets because shoppers do not have to wait in long lines to checkout. Instead, the store features what the company calls "Just Walk Out" technology, allowing customers to shop without going through a traditional checkout process.

Essentially, the store's shopping cart doubles as a checkout device. When customers put an item into their cart, it gets added to their order. However, if they were to take the thing out of the cart, it would get removed from the bill.

Customers can scan a QR code from the Amazon app on their phones when they enter the store. Then, when they leave the store, they scan the app again to complete their purchase.

But don't worry if you don't have an Amazon account or don't have the Amazon app on your phone. The new store has also added the ability to pay with a card when you leave the store.

While the new store will provide area residents with another option for purchasing food and other grocery items, it will also help to stimulate the economy by adding hundreds of jobs.

According to sources, the new Amazon Fresh location offers a number of full- and part-time jobs with wages starting at $16.40 an hour.

This new store opening is just one of the many ways Amazon is trying to make grocery shopping more convenient.

We're excited to experience a new way to shop for groceries in Encino.