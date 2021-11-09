James O'Keefe Home Raided By FBI

FBI Raid Pixelbay

F.B.I. agents raided the houses of journalists who currently or previously worked for Project Veritas, the organization led by James O'Keefe that has exposed corruption and wrongdoing by organizations such as ACORN, Antifa, and Pfizer, as well as CNN's role in helping the Democratic Party smear its opponents.

Although Project Veritas' attorneys were already collaborating with federal authorities and had submitted exculpatory information to them, these raids were purportedly done in connection with an inquiry into the "Burglary" of First Daughter Ashley Biden's diary.

In a seven-minute video released Friday, O'Keefe detailed what transpired.

Project Veritas didn't publish pages of the diary because they couldn't verify its validity, but National File did in October 2020.

The diary was left at a recovery facility where Ashley Biden stayed earlier in 2020, according to National File's findings, and the next guest - who happened to work for an undisclosed news outlet - discovered it and sold it to several conservative media groups.

O'Keefe also stated in the film that he had been served with a subpoena, and that a cover letter accompanying the subpoena requested that he not expose the existence of the subpoena or the inquiry to anyone, as doing so could endanger the investigation.

O'Keefe remained silent until it became clear that the New York Times had been informed about the raids and inquiry and would publish an article about it.

After essentially exposing the F.B.I. and the Department of Justice's dodgy investigation and pre-dawn raid tactics against journalists, one would think O'Keefe was immune to further misdeeds, at least for the time being.

According to witnesses and sources briefed on the subject, federal agents searched the house of James O'Keefe, the creator of the conservative group Project Veritas, on Saturday.

F.B.I. agents arrived Saturday morning, according to Jimmy Maynes, who lives next door to Mr. O'Keefe in a Mamaroneck apartment complex.

In Friday's video, O'Keefe "Acknowledged that the group was under investigation by the Justice Department in connection with a diary reported from Ashley Biden." The rest of the New York Times article contained copy that was originally printed in Friday's hit piece on the group.

The purported burglary of the journal was being probed by the Southern District of New York, but not by Project Veritas, according to O'Keefe.