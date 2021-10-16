Who is China's Grey Eminence?

JustFactsJack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQ27g_0cSYcor700
China PalaceRafik Wahba

He is China's top ideological theorist, quietly credited as the "Ideas man" behind each of Xi's signature political concepts, including the "China Dream," the anti-corruption campaign, the Belt and Road Initiative, a more assertive foreign policy, and even "Xi Jinping Thought." He is a member of the CCP's seven-man Politburo Standing Committee. If you look closely at any photograph of Xi on a major trip or at a significant meeting, you'll see him in the background, never far from the leader's side.

His name is Wang Huning and he is known as China's Grey Eminence.

Wang is notably unusual in that he has served as court philosopher to not one but three of China's former top leaders, including authoring Jiang Zemin's famous "Three Represents" strategy and Hu Jintao's "Harmonious Society."

The evident parallels between the ideas in earlier works and current events in China reveal something remarkable about how Beijing has come to see the world through Wang Huning's eyes.

When Wang looked at China during Deng's rapid opening to the world, he saw a country that was "in the process of transitioning" from "a production economy to a consumption economy," as well as evolving "from a spiritually oriented culture to a materially oriented culture" and "from a collectivist culture to an individualistic culture."

"China's most recent structure has no core values," he cautioned.

The young Wang, who was once optimistic about America, returned from a visit to the US and became a strong opponent of reform given what he saw as Western defects.

He would turn these beliefs into China's "Neo-Authoritarian" movement, though Wang never used the word, instead associating with China's "Neo-Conservatives." This reflected his ambition to synthesize a new framework for long-term stability and growth immune to Western liberalism by combining Marxist socialism with traditional Chinese Confucian values and Legalist political thinking.

Despite his and Xi's success in harsh suppression of political liberalism, many of the same problems Wang noticed in the United States have ravaged China over the last decade as the country has shifted to a more neoliberal capitalist economic model.

China has quickly become one of the most economically unequal civilizations on the planet as a result of "Socialism with Chinese Characteristics."

China's population of 600 million people remains largely impoverished.

The job market for China's growing pool of university graduates is so competitive that the cultural myth "Graduation means unemployment" has taken hold.

Contrary to common Western assumptions about China's inherently communal culture, the country's sense of atomization and low social trust has become so acute that it's led to periodic bouts of anguished societal soul-searching after strangely regular instances of injured people being left to die on the street by passers-by suspicious of being scammed.

Wang Huning appears to have won a long-running discussion within the Chinese system over what is now needed for the People's Republic of China to survive in this setting.

In China, the era of unrestricted economic and cultural liberalization is finished.

If the liberal West's campaign succeeds in making China's "Young generation lose their toughness and virility," as one nationalist piece disseminated across state media put it, "we shall fall exactly like the Soviet Union did." The goal of Xi's "deep revolution" is to make sure that "the cultural market will no longer be a haven for Western culture."

In any case, our world is currently witnessing a major experiment: China and the West, experiencing very similar societal challenges, have now begun on drastically divergent approaches to addressing them, owing to Wang Huning.

With China rapidly challenging the United States for global geopolitical and ideological leadership, the outcome of this experiment could have a significant impact on the global governance landscape in the coming century.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Follow for just the facts. Don't follow and you might miss out.

Los Angeles, CA
328 followers

More from JustFactsJack

Tesla and Biden Administration Disagree on Autonomous Driving Regulations

Mary Louise "Missy" Cummings, a Duke University professor of engineering, has been named the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's new senior safety adviser, putting her at the forefront of any regulatory disputes surrounding autonomous driving technology.

Read full story
2 comments

FEC May Force Biden to Declare 2024 Presidential Bid

The Committee to Defeat the President, a powerful anti-Biden super PAC, has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, alleging that President Joe Biden breached the law by illegally soliciting and spending millions of dollars in post-election campaign funding.

Read full story

Secret Recordings of Yale Law School Posted Online

Trent Colbert, a Native American and Federalist Society student at Yale Law School, has self-identified as the student who stood up to the powers-that-be at Yale Law School about an email he wrote that used the words 'trap house'. Some people on campus thought these words were offensive and issued a statement about the potential harm done to the community.

Read full story

Joe Manchin Ends Climate Change Provisions in $3.5 Trillion Bill

Some House and Senate Democrats are mulling a new carbon tax after Sen. Joe Manchin struck down the core of the Democrats' climate plan in the reconciliation bill. Manchin "doesn't see a formulation that might get past his reservations with regard to rewarding utilities for actions they're already taking." He advocates compensating utilities that transition away from fossil fuels and toward renewables such as wind, solar, and nuclear energy.

Read full story

Prince William Critiques William Shatner Space Flight

William Shatner may be most known for his fictional extraterrestrial trips in the "Star Trek" universe, but now he can say that he took a real-life voyage to space. The actor, along with three other passengers, boarded Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space ship, which took off for an 11-minute ride. While the star's trip was clearly unforgettable, not everyone was impressed.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

New California Regulation Slows Transportation

There are two reasons why shipping is backed up currently. One is COVID but the other is driven by the state of California - all semi-trucks must meet new California pollution regulations.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Three Texas Companies Have Publicly Stated They Will Follow the Federal Vaccine Mandate

President Joe Biden's directive for employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 will be followed by IBM, American Airlines, and Southwest Airlines, despite the Texas governor's injunction prohibiting such vaccine mandates.

Read full story
9 comments

Facebook's Secret List Exposed

To defend against claims that it spreads propaganda, Facebook has for years prohibited users from freely discussing people and organizations it believes advocate violence. The limitations appear to date back to 2012, when, in response to mounting concern in Congress about online terrorist recruiting, Facebook imposed a ban on "Organizations having a history of terrorist or violent criminal behavior" to its Community Standards. This simple guideline has grown into the Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy, a broad set of limits on what Facebook's roughly 3 billion users can say about a vast and ever-growing list of topics.

Read full story
27 comments

Bannon Likely To Ignore Subpoena Request

Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon's decision to refuse to answer a subpoena from a House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has set the stage for a major decision by a Justice Department on whether or not to use its arresting power.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida Redistricting Key For Republicans to Take Back House

The Republican Party's most potent option to reclaim Congress in 2022, according to the Cook Political Report, is redistricting in Florida. Political analyst David Wasserman examines how Florida Republicans can redraw the map, concluding, "Dems are in severe peril."

Read full story
2 comments

Whistleblower Testifies on Potential Facebook Harm to Users

Frances Haugen, a Facebook whistleblower, testified before a Senate hearing in Washington, DC on Tuesday. Here's what went well, what went wrong, and what will happen next. While she was more nuanced in her criticism than other Facebook opponents - she supports Section 230 and opposes the business's separation, for example - she also stated that the company should declare moral bankruptcy. "This isn't just about certain social media users being furious or unstable, or about one side radicalizing versus the other," Haugen told Congress.

Read full story

The Science Behind Authoritarian Propaganda

Why do authoritarian countries use propaganda when individuals are often aware that their governments are doing so and fight, ignore, or ridicule the messages? This question is answered in the excellent work "Propaganda as Signaling" by Haifeng Huang, a political scientist.

Read full story
2 comments

R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sex-Trafficking - Oct. 1st, 2021

Singer R. Kelly was found guilty of sex-trafficking by a federal jury on Monday. Prosecutors accused the singer of using his celebrity for a quarter-century to entice women and underage girls into his orbit for sex.

Read full story
Texas State

Biden Administration Sues Texas Over Abortion Law

A federal judge heard arguments from both parties in a federal lawsuit challenging Texas' new pro-life law and will now rule on the issue. The Justice Department of the Biden administration has filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas over the new Texas law.

Read full story
6 comments

More FISA Abuses By The FBI Uncovered

The FBI's "Execution of the Woods Procedures for Applications Filed with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court Relating to US Persons" was the subject of a new report released today by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. It highlights significant institutional failures at the FBI.

Read full story
5 comments
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Trial Puts Billions On The Line In Opioid Epidemic

In Cleveland, a groundbreaking opioid trial is underway. For the first time, pharmacies that sell basic things like toothpaste and diapers will be put to the test, and the results will have far-reaching ramifications for big-ticket policy issues unrelated to the opioid crisis.

Read full story
1 comments

Veto by Senate Parliamentarian Ends DACA Hopes

Democrats have suffered a second blow after the Senate parliamentarian blocked their backup plan for incorporating immigration reform into a broader budget bill. Democrats had lobbied the Senate parliamentarian to change the deadline for unauthorized immigrants within the United States to seek a legal status adjustment. The result of this adjustment would have been for millions to gain full citizenship.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy