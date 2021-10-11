Florida Redistricting Key For Republicans to Take Back House

Florida

The Republican Party's most potent option to reclaim Congress in 2022, according to the Cook Political Report, is redistricting in Florida.

Political analyst David Wasserman examines how Florida Republicans can redraw the map, concluding, "Dems are in severe peril."

Next year, Florida will gain a 28th congressional seat, mostly at the expense of New York.

Before the epidemic, Florida was growing faster than New York, but that accelerated when lockdowns drove tens of thousands more New Yorkers to the Sunshine State.

They're mostly registering as Republicans, too, according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Whatever the case may be, the nation's new third-largest state appears to be on track to significantly boost Republican representation in the House of Representatives.

"Unlike maps in other large states controlled by the GOP, the current FL map isn't originally a Republican gerrymander; it was redone by courts in 2016 after a more liberal FL Supreme Court ruled down the GOP's 2011 plan," adds Wasserman.

The Florida Supreme Court has changed, however, favoring Republican efforts to consolidate their already strong hold on the state.

Any new map will still have to follow the Florida Constitution's Fair Districts law meant to reduce gerrymandering.

When comparing the new and old maps, the new map does not appear to be a classic gerrymandering exercise, but does have a Republican bias.

To reclaim the gavel from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the GOP just has to gain six seats, and a new map could give them five of those seats in Florida alone.

Democrats will fight by any means necessary and are already preparing for the inevitable lawsuits.

