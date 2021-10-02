R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sex-Trafficking - Oct. 1st, 2021

JustFactsJack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHPR9_0cFLfZk900
CourtTingly

Singer R. Kelly was found guilty of sex-trafficking by a federal jury on Monday. Prosecutors accused the singer of using his celebrity for a quarter-century to entice women and underage girls into his orbit for sex.

After a 5-1/2 week trial, jurors in federal court in Brooklyn debated for a little more than a day before voting to condemn Kelly, 54, on all nine counts he faced.

Kelly sat with his head bowed and his face hidden behind a white mask while the verdict was read.

R. Kelly faces a minimum of ten years in jail and a maximum of life in prison when he is sentenced on May 4, 2022.

The singer, whose legal name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was one of the most well-known people accused of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement, which highlighted allegations that had haunted him since the early 2000s.

Kelly was charged with one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which forbids the transportation of people for the purpose of prostitution over state boundaries.

Kelly allegedly used his celebrity and magnetism to recruit victims, including some who were grabbed from crowds at his concerts with the support of members of his entourage, according to prosecutors.

Witnesses said several victims assumed Kelly would help them launch their careers, only to discover he demanded strict compliance and threatened to punish them if they failed.

Kelly has rejected allegations of sexual abuse on numerous occasions.

Kelly's claimed victims included the late singer Aaliyah, whom he married briefly and unlawfully when she was 15 in 1994.

The January 2019 Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly" contained numerous allegations against Kelly.

Kelly instilled terror in his victims if they did not fulfill his every desire, sexual and otherwise, according to several witnesses.

Kelly allegedly forced victims to obey "Rob's rules," which included calling him "Daddy" and getting permission to eat or go to the bathroom.

Kelly allegedly forced victims to create "Apology letters" to potentially exonerate him of wrongdoing, and hid the fact that he had herpes before intercourse, according to witnesses.

Sonja claimed in a statement given by her lawyer Gloria Allred, "I've been hiding from Robert Kelly in dread."

"Despite the fact that he believed he could control all of his victims, he was mistaken," Allred said of Kelly to reporters.

Kelly's lawyers tried to portray the accusers as former devotees who felt betrayed when they fell out of favor with him, and that their sex with him was consensual.

Kelly is also facing federal child pornography and obstruction charges in Chicago, as well as state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Not here to push an agenda or craft a narrative. Just here to help you navigate your life.

Los Angeles, CA
138 followers

More from JustFactsJack

Florida State

Florida Redistricting Key For Republicans to Take Back House

The Republican Party's most potent option to reclaim Congress in 2022, according to the Cook Political Report, is redistricting in Florida. Political analyst David Wasserman examines how Florida Republicans can redraw the map, concluding, "Dems are in severe peril."

Read full story
2 comments

Whistleblower Testifies on Potential Facebook Harm to Users

Frances Haugen, a Facebook whistleblower, testified before a Senate hearing in Washington, DC on Tuesday. Here's what went well, what went wrong, and what will happen next. While she was more nuanced in her criticism than other Facebook opponents - she supports Section 230 and opposes the business's separation, for example - she also stated that the company should declare moral bankruptcy. "This isn't just about certain social media users being furious or unstable, or about one side radicalizing versus the other," Haugen told Congress.

Read full story

The Science Behind Authoritarian Propaganda

Why do authoritarian countries use propaganda when individuals are often aware that their governments are doing so and fight, ignore, or ridicule the messages? This question is answered in the excellent work "Propaganda as Signaling" by Haifeng Huang, a political scientist.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Biden Administration Sues Texas Over Abortion Law

A federal judge heard arguments from both parties in a federal lawsuit challenging Texas' new pro-life law and will now rule on the issue. The Justice Department of the Biden administration has filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas over the new Texas law.

Read full story
6 comments

More FISA Abuses By The FBI Uncovered

The FBI's "Execution of the Woods Procedures for Applications Filed with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court Relating to US Persons" was the subject of a new report released today by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. It highlights significant institutional failures at the FBI.

Read full story
5 comments
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Trial Puts Billions On The Line In Opioid Epidemic

In Cleveland, a groundbreaking opioid trial is underway. For the first time, pharmacies that sell basic things like toothpaste and diapers will be put to the test, and the results will have far-reaching ramifications for big-ticket policy issues unrelated to the opioid crisis.

Read full story
1 comments

Veto by Senate Parliamentarian Ends DACA Hopes

Democrats have suffered a second blow after the Senate parliamentarian blocked their backup plan for incorporating immigration reform into a broader budget bill. Democrats had lobbied the Senate parliamentarian to change the deadline for unauthorized immigrants within the United States to seek a legal status adjustment. The result of this adjustment would have been for millions to gain full citizenship.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy