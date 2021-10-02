More FISA Abuses By The FBI Uncovered

The FBI's "Execution of the Woods Procedures for Applications Filed with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court Relating to US Persons" was the subject of a new report released today by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. It highlights significant institutional failures at the FBI.

A Brief History:

The FISA Court is a secret court where only the government and the accused are present. There is no defense for the accused.

"Unlike other intrusive investigative tactics that are approved in ex parte sessions but may be challenged later in court, FISA orders have often not been subjected to examination in subsequent adversarial processes."

The DOJ/FBI have heightened obligations of candor because this is an ex parte hearing. These obligations include providing all relevant information.

The FBI's compliance with the Woods procedures was the focus of IG Horowitz's last audit.

New Information:

IG Horowitz reviewed 29 FISA petitions at random last year.

"In the 25 Woods Files that were made available to us to analyze, we found multiple instances of non-compliance with the Woods Procedures, and we reported that the FBI was unable to deliver the original version of the remaining 4 Woods Files we sought."

The current findings, which came from an assessment of further FISA petitions, are even more worrisome.

"In conjunction with those 29 FISA petitions, there were almost 400 instances of non-compliance with the Woods Procedures."

"There were at least 179 occasions where the Woods File, which is required by FBI protocol, was missing in whole or in part in over 7,000 FISA applications allowed between January 2015 and March 2020."

To put this in context, the FISA Court acknowledged that the wrongdoing was serious and ordered the FBI to conduct remedial procedures to rectify faults created by the FBI in December 2019, after IG Horowitz identified significant issues with the Carter Page FISA applications.

After altering an e-mail and lying about Carter Page's ties with the CIA, Judge Boasberg, the then-presiding judge of the FISA Court, refused to sentence FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith to prison.

