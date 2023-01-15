5 Things You Didn't Know About Ohio

Photo byUnsplash

Ohio, also known as the Buckeye State, is a Midwestern state located in the Great Lakes region of the United States. It is the 7th most populous state in the country and has a diverse range of industries, from manufacturing to agriculture. While many people may know Ohio for its major cities such as Cleveland and Columbus, there are a number of lesser-known facts and tidbits about the state that may surprise you.

  1. Ohio is home to the first professional baseball team. The Cincinnati Red Stockings, which later became the Cincinnati Reds, were formed in 1869 and played their first professional game on May 4 of that year. The team was one of the first to be fully professional, with all the players being paid a salary. This was a revolutionary move at the time, as most teams were made up of amateur players. The Cincinnati Red Stockings were also the first team to wear uniforms, which was also a major innovation in the sport. Today, the Reds are one of the oldest baseball teams in the country and have a rich history and many loyal fans.
  2. The Wright Brothers, famous for inventing and building the world's first successful airplane, were from Dayton, Ohio. In addition, Dayton is home to the Wright Brothers National Museum, which honors the lives and work of the Wright brothers. The Wright Brothers were born and raised in Dayton and it was here that they developed their interest in flight. They conducted many of their early experiments in the city, including building and testing their own gliders. The Wright Brothers are considered to be the father of modern aviation, and their invention of the airplane has had a profound impact on the world.
  3. Ohio is the largest producer of Swiss cheese in the United States. The state is home to many Amish and Mennonite communities, who have been making traditional Swiss cheese for generations. These communities have a strong tradition of dairy farming and cheese making, and their cheeses are known for their high quality and unique flavor. The cheese is made using traditional methods, with no artificial ingredients or preservatives. The cheese is made from the milk of cows that are raised on small family farms, and it is aged for several months before it is sold.
  4. The first traffic light in the United States was installed in Cleveland, Ohio in 1914. The traffic signal was manually operated by a police officer and was designed to improve safety and traffic flow at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and East 105th Street. The traffic signal was invented by James Hoge, who was a Cleveland police officer at the time. The traffic signal was a major breakthrough in traffic management and it greatly reduced the number of accidents at the intersection. Today, traffic lights are an essential part of our transportation system and are used all over the world.
  5. Ohio is home to the world's largest basket. Located in Newark, Ohio, the basket measures 80 feet long, 35 feet wide, and 40 feet tall and serves as the entrance to the Longaberger Basket Company. The Longaberger Basket Company is one of the largest manufacturers of baskets in the world, and it has been in business for over 75 years. The company's headquarters is located in a seven-story building in the shape of a giant basket, which is a popular tourist attraction. The building is made of steel and glass and it is a remarkable piece of architecture.

Ohio is a diverse and fascinating state with a rich history and culture. From the invention of the airplane to the world's largest basket, Ohio has many unique and interesting aspects that make it a great place to live and visit. The Buckeye State has a strong tradition of innovation, hard work, and a deep sense of community that is reflected in its people and its history.

