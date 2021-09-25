5 of the Best Ribs Serving Restaurants in Arizona

Luis Aleman/Unsplash

Why are some restaurants better than others at serving ribs? It's a matter of debate. Some enjoy the juicy ribs that have been smoked over an open fire. Some people are captivated by the flavors and unique sauces. Nonetheless, it's no doubt that Arizona has some of the best ribs served in world-class restaurants. There is no shortage of comfort food to satisfy all barbecue lovers at these restaurants. Arizona's top five restaurants serving the best ribs are discussed in this article.

Bobby-Q's Restaurant

A unique dry rub is applied to the meats cooked in slow cookers at Bobby-Q . You can choose from a variety of ribs, sides, and desserts at this mouthwatering establishment. Whole hog heaven, sweet barbecue sauce, and baby back ribs are local favorites. With it, you can choose between two kinds of ribs, two kinds of meat, and three types of sides.

Location: 8501 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ

Website: www.bobbyqbbq.com

Phone: 602-995-5982

Store Hours: Mon-Wed 11 am–8:30 pm / Thurs & Sun 11 am–9 pm / Fri-Sat ​​11 am–10 pm

Pork on a Fork

Though Pork on a Fork is a local business, it's garnered a lot of national recognition. From the Cooking Channel to USA Today, it's been featured. There are unique items on the menu at this highly acclaimed barbecue joint. Their tender meats can be found in barbecue bowls, baby back ribs, samplers, and even burritos. Their meats are smoked overnight for 15 hours to give them an additional level of tenderness.

Location: 1515 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ

Website: https://www.porkonafork.com/

Phone: 623-434-1794

Store Hours: Tues-Thurs 11 am–6 pm / Fri-Sat 11 am–8 pm / Sun 11 am–3 pm

Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q

As an authentic Texas barbecue joint, Rudy's is decorated and offers an original menu. A Texas-based company, Rudy's began in Leon Springs but has expanded to the Southwest. Their cooking methods have a great deal to do with their success. Wood-fired pits are eventually fuelled by oak, which burns slowly. Ultimately, you get to enjoy ribs dishes, brisket, turkey, sausage, and pork. The restaurant is housed in a massive, barn-like structure that exudes a Texas hangout vibe. Any of their meats will taste great with their barbecue sauce.

Location: 7300 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ

Website: www.rudysbbq.com

Phone: 480-874-6440

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 7 am–10 pm / Fri-Sat 7 am–10:30 pm

Can't Stop Smokin' BBQ

The barbecue scene in the Valley gets some healthy competition thanks to Can't Stop Smokin' BBQ . It is located right across the street from Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q. There are several premium meat choices at Can't Stop Smokin', such as baby back ribs, sirloin tri-tip, sliced brisket, and turkey breast. A pound of them can be purchased, along with a sandwich or as part of a combo meal with homemade side dishes. It is possible to get some delectable desserts at Can't Stop Smokin' as well. Besides cobbler and pies, there are many other dessert options included with your meal.

Location: 7250 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ

Website: https://cantstopsmokinaz.com/

Phone: 480-398-4827

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11 am–8 pm

Bigfoot BBQ

There is no better BBQ than Bigfoot . Below Flagstaff's Old Town Shops, you'll find this small restaurant. The search for Bigfoot is worthwhile, even if it may be challenging to locate. Among the items they serve are hearty meat dishes and comfort food. If you like beef brisket or pulled pork ribs, you can pair them with underrated sides such as baked beans, fried okra, or homemade mac and cheese. A smokin' bulldog is also on the menu at Bigfoot's. There is beef and onion on the dog, and there is cheese on top.

Location: 120 N Leroux St, Flagstaff, AZ

Website: www.bigfootbbq.com

Phone: 928-226-1677

Store Hours: Wed-Sun 11:30 am–9 pm

What can you say about our list? Have you been to these fantastic rib-serving restaurants in Arizona? How was their food? Let us know in the comments!

