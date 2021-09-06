5 of the Most Dangerous Areas in Corpus Christi

Mathew MacQuarrie/Unsplash

About Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi is a coastal city in the U.S. state of Texas, located in the South Texas area. It is the county headquarters and biggest city of Nueces County, as well as Aransas, Kleberg, and San Patricio Counties. San Antonio is 130 kilometers to the southeast. Nueces Bay and Corpus Christi Bay are included in its political boundaries. Small property parcels or water inlets from three neighboring counties are included in its designated limits.

In 2019, the population of the city was expected to be 326,586 people, making it Texas' ninth most populated city. The population of the Corpus Christi metropolitan region was expected to be 442,600 people.

Like in every other city there are some very safe and beautiful places where you could have a great life, but for sure there are also some not-so-amazing corners in Corpus Christi. In this article, we focus on the latter and for this, we did extensive research as well as compare multiple sources that we linked below so that you can check them yourself.

Here are the five most dangerous areas in Corpus Christi according to the research from areavibes.

Check the links if you want to know in detail where those areas are located.

“I came from a real tough neighborhood. Once a guy pulled a knife on me. I knew he wasn't a professional, the knife had butter on it.”

― Rodney Dangerfield

#1 Central City, Corpus Christi, TX Crime

The crime rate in Central City is 180 percent greater than the national average.

Central City's violent crime rate is 301 percent greater than the national average.

You have a 1 in 15 risk of becoming a victim of crime in Central City.

Central City has a lower crime rate than 14% of Texas cities.

Crime in Corpus Christi has fallen by 4% year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/corpus+christi-tx/central+city/crime/

#2 Northwest, Corpus Christi, TX Crime

The rate of crime in the Northwest is 19% higher than the national average.

Northwest has a violent crime rate that is 65 percent greater than the national average.

You have a 1 in 34 risk of becoming a victim of crime in Northwest.

Northwest is more secure than 48% of Texas cities.

Crime in Corpus Christi has fallen by 4% year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/corpus+christi-tx/northwest/crime/



#3 Flour Bluff, Corpus Christi, TX Crime

The crime rate in Flour Bluff is 71 percent greater than the national average.

Flour Bluff has a violent crime rate that is 46% higher than the national average.

You have a 1 in 24 risk of becoming a victim of crime in Flour Bluff.

Flour Bluff has a lower crime rate than 46% of Texas cities.

Crime in Corpus Christi has fallen by 4% year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/corpus+christi-tx/flour+bluff/crime/

#4 South Side, Corpus Christi, TX Crime

The crime rate on the South Side is 20% greater than the national average.

South Side violent crime is 44 percent greater than the national average.

You have a 1 in 34 risk of becoming a victim of crime on the South Side.

The South Side is safer than 52 percent of Texas cities.

Crime in Corpus Christi has fallen by 4% year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/corpus+christi-tx/south+side/crime/



#5 Bay Area, Corpus Christi, TX Crime

The crime rate in the Bay Area is 41% higher than the national average.

The number of violent crimes in the Bay Area is 34% greater than the national average.

You have a 1 in 29 risk of becoming a victim of crime in the Bay Area.

The Bay Area is safer than half of Texas' cities.

Crime in Corpus Christi has fallen by 4% year over year.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/corpus+christi-tx/bay+area/crime/

Let me know in the comments what you think about these areas and if you know any other unsafe areas in the city.

Source: https://www.areavibes.com/corpus+christi-tx/most-dangerous-neighborhoods/

