5 Best Burgers in Wisconsin

Wisconsin restaurants have been experimenting with the hamburger since the burger bars were starting to flourish in 1885. Food artists throughout the state experiment with slender, smooth, and laborious taste combinations, which results in burgers that are distinctive and imaginative and that you won't find on a standard restaurant menu. There are many options available; nevertheless, we have put together a list of five that you may wish to include in your list.

1. Solly's Grille, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Solly's Grille, located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a local favorite for its delicious breakfast plates and even better burgers. Every day, a quarter-pound of high-quality 100 percent sirloin steak from a local butcher is brought fresh to the hotel restaurant, along with Wisconsin farm cold butter. There are a total of 13 different options on the menu.

The subs, milkshakes, and waffles are all wonderful, but there is only one reason you are going here, and that is for the burgers. For its bun soaked in Wisconsin butter, Solly's is well-known throughout the state. Who could tolerate such beauty?

You should, however, arrive with a serious appetite because the amounts are enormous. Burgers that are really delectable and dependably quite fresh.

Location: 4629 N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53212, United States

Website: https://www.sollysbutterburgers.com/

Phone: +1 414-332-8808

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 6:30am-7pm, Sun 10:30am-4pm, Mon 10:30am-7pm

2. 1919 Kitchen & Tap, Green Bay, Wisconsin

This popular restaurant is located inside Lambeau Field, which serves as the home stadium for the Green Bay Packers. Football fans and burger connoisseurs will daydream about these delectable burgers as well as the iconic and beautiful surroundings. The trademark of 1919 Burger chooses a more delicate Danish cheese – Havarti – that will bring out even more of the flavors of the Angus beef patties on the bun. They garnish the dish with slices of peppered bacon, a dollop of red pesto aioli, and a plate of handmade potato chips.

Location: 1265 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304, United States

Website: 1919kitchenandtap.com

Phone: +1 920-965-6970

Store Hours: Mon-Wed 11am-8pm, Thu-Sat 11am-9pm, Sun 11am-7pm

3. 11:11 Burgers & Beignets, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin

The Juicy Lucy is an unconventional cheeseburger that appears to be a typical hamburger until you bite into it and Cheddar and American cheese burst out, surprising you. If you want to customize your order, you can add jalapenos, extra cheese (including American and Cheddar cheese), maple bacon, salad, or replace a pretzel for something else entirely.

It's a great place to get a tasty burger. Generally speaking, the burgers are thicker than typical beef patties, so you know you're dealing with a beast.

Location: 718 W Johnson St, Fond du Lac, WI 54935, United States

Website: https://m.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 920-266-8005

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

4. Milwaukee Burger Company, Franklin, Wisconsin

Those who grew up in Wisconsin were well aware that fried cheese curds were a delectable treat that should be included in the state's best hamburger. It's the cheese-powered burger that cheese states have been waiting for: the Milwaukee Burger Company's Cheese Curd Cheeseburger. Even though it may be tough to keep all of the cheese in this burger together while you eat it, your taste senses will agree that the effort is well worth it.

Location: 6421 S 27th St, Franklin, WI 53132, United States

Website: https://milwaukeeburgercompany.com/

Phone: +1 414-301-9938

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-9pm

5. Crafty Cow, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

While you might expect to find a butter burger in America's Dairylands, you might be surprised to learn that Wisconsin is home to the best-named Crafty Cow burger in the world. They are bursting with Wisco flavor. Check the Cheesehead, a 1/2-pound burger stuffed with five cheeses and topped with bacon, cheese curds, and, of course, cheese sauce, which is a must-order.

Location: 2675 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207, United States

Website: craftycowwi.com

Phone: +1 414-808-0481

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 11am-9pm, Sun 11am-8pm

Check out our list of all things burgers, from massive and gigantic burgers piled high with toppings to fine dining establishments serving up their gourmet spin on classic dishes. Prepare yourself for a tasty meal.

