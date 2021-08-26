5 Best Burger Bars in Washington

There's nothing pretty much like a big burger. A juicy, grilled char sandwich with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Yum! There are some of the top burger restaurants in Washington State. It can be a struggle to limit it to just 5 with so many of them! But here we come in.

1. Red Mill Burgers, Seattle, Washington

It was named the top burger in Seattle by Seattle Weekly for the past ten years in a row, and they continue to serve up some amazing burgers. There will be charbroiled burgers, beautiful green vegetation, a beautiful bacon tower, and did we mention the excellent onion rings and milkshakes? Everything is available at this location!

Red Mill Burgers, without a doubt, serves the best bacon cheeseburgers in the entire city of Seattle. Almost everything about the burger is fantastic, from the preparation of the meat to the presentation of the finished product.

Bring your appetite because this burger is one of the largest in the area. It should not prevent you, this wonderful burger, from partaking in this authentic experience.

Location: 312 N 67th St, Seattle, WA 98103, United States

Website: redmillburgers.com

Phone: +1 206-783-6362

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 11am-9pm, Sun 12pm-8pm

2. Nick's Jr. Burgers, Everett, Washington

A huge burger for the whole family can be found at Nick's Jr. Burgers in Everett, a classic and imaginative, eclectic blend that puts together some enormous burgers for the whole family. The "GCBC," as they are known, is a bucket list item made of grilled cheese and bacon. Every month, treat yourself to a fantastic meal with something new. Nick's Jr. Burgers is a customer-oriented establishment.

Burgers are served without any frills; they are simply a good, old-fashioned burger that has been cooked to juicy perfection. Okay, so maybe it isn't entirely accurate, considering there are some frills involved. The 'Pepperoni Pizza' and the crispy peanut butter and bacon burger are two of the many options available, in addition to the usual suspects like burgers, fries, and shakes.

Location: 5821 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA 98203, United States

Website: http://www.nicksjrburgers.com/

Phone: +1 425-347-6037

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 10:30am-9pm, Sun 11am-9pm

3. Fiamma Burger, Bellingham, Washington

Fiamma Burger is a fantastic example of the Nordwest food industry's sentiments toward the city of Bellingham. Putting thought and intention into your specialty burgers can help you succeed. Freshly baked brioche buns, a variety of grass-fed meats, and a commitment to excellent taste characterize this establishment. A regular burger, or a restaurant specialty such as the green chili bison burger, is a good choice if you're looking for something more traditional.

Location: 1309 Railroad Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225, United States

Website: fiammaburger.com

Phone: +1 360-733-7374

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-9pm

4. 8oz Burger and Co., Seattle, Washington

Search for 8oz Burger and Co in Seattle if you're looking for a family-friendly burger restaurant that takes an exquisite approach to the humble burger. When it comes to making some of the most delicious hamburgers you've ever tasted, it takes a little bit of imagination and magic. The restaurant is well-known for its large burgers, good drinks, and excellent customer service.

8oz Burger's half-pound burger patties are the most filling burger available in all of Seattle, according to the restaurant. You're more likely to assume you're in a cabin than in a burger joint when you walk into 8oz, although there are gourmet burgers here.

You can get your standard American Hamburger Classic burger, or you can choose The Pike for a spicy bite.

Location: 1401 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122, United States

Website: 8ozburgerandco.com

Phone: +1 206-466-5989

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 4pm-9:45pm, Sat-Sun 12pm-9:45pm

5. Tipsy Cow Burger Bar, Woodinville, Washington

You can find a tasty burger at Tipsy Cow Burger Bar in Redmond and Woodinville, housed in a very humorous surroundings. Try the original "Tipsy Burger" and the jalapeno "Beast Mode" burger with blue cheese, both of which are excellent choices. They also serve "adult" milkshakes, which are perfect for a fun night out with your friends!

Tipsy Cow's menu features no less than 15 burgers, some of which have intriguing names like The Arsonist (which, of course, includes roasted jalapenos!). Alternatively, the Rock Star is available, including a battered beer, fried onion, fried egg, white cheddar, and maple syrup drizzling. Fish variations are also on offer. There is a diverse and varied selection that will satisfy the needs of all burger enthusiasts.

Location: 14111 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville, WA 98072, United States

Website: https://www.tipsycowburgerbar.com/

Phone: +1 425-305-4300

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10pm

There are several fantastic burgers in the State of Washington. Therefore we've got the five best burgers to add to your list.

