5 Best Burger Bars in Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fABCZ_0bdQtaIG00
sk/Unsplash

If you get to find your favorite burger joint, this becomes a wonderful experience. With a first juicy bite of meat and cheese and to the last bite, you're sure to find Virginia's best burger establishments to become your favorite. We've rounded up the top 5 burger establishments in the state!

1. Repeal Bourbon and Burgers, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Located in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the tasty, hand-made burgers at Repeal Bourbon and Burgers are paired with the best bourbon, scotch, and cocktails. Unless otherwise directed, the burgers normally come with side salads, truffle mac & cheese, or kettle chips. There are thirteen burger options (including cheeseburgers, lobster fried in butter, and Old Bay chips), which provide a wide selection of choices. The burger of fire and brimstone is among our favorites, with fire-rusted habanero chutney, jack cheese, Tabasco onion cords, and sriracha.

Location: 202 22nd St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451, United States

Website: repealvb.com

Phone: +1 757-321-8885

Store Hours: Wed-Sun 11am-10pm, Mon-Tue 4pm-10pm

2. 80/20 Burger Bar, Norfolk, Virginia

80/20 Burger Bar in Norfolk, Virginia, uses locally sourced meat and produce. The restaurant offers two menu categories: "burgers" and "not burgers." All of the meat at the restaurant comes from Leaping Waters Farm in Shenandoah, Virginia.

"El Nino" (pulled pork mixed with Mexican spices, pepper jack cheese, and green onion cream), "Miss Thing" (pimento cheese spread, smoked pig belly, and fried onions), and the "Junk Drawer" (pimento cheese spread, braised pork belly, and fried onions) are among the burgers available.

A stylish and sophisticated dining establishment with a menu that will keep you coming back for more. That is 80/20.

The Burger Bar 80/20 will always promote local farmers and their products to provide healthy, unique, and expensive food.

Unquestionably, the menu is as described. Besides the cleverly named Pigourney Weiner (Edwards Farm split sausage, havarti cheese, baconaise), they offer fried chips (broken, fried, powdered). It is good to know you can choose from a range of other tasty treats that are healthy.

Location: 123 W 21st St, Norfolk, VA 23517, United States

Website: 8020burgerbar.com

Phone: +1 757-222-1321

Store Hours: Wed-Thu 5pm-12am, Fri-Sat 5pm-2am, Sun 11am-12am, Mon 5pm-12am

3. Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint, Norfolk, Virginia

It's no wonder Jack Brown's is growing so quickly, given their tasty burgers and hundreds of beers. According to Business Insider, they were ranked as the 11th best hamburger joint in America. Their regular burgers include the Danny Laruso (topped with cream cheese and jalapeno jelly), the Chiflet (topped with Applewood bacon egg and cheese), and the Elvis (topped with peanut butter, mayo, Applewood bacon, and cheese). Don't miss your chance to dine at Jack Brown's.

Location: 131 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510, United States

Website: jackbrownsjoint.com

Phone: +1 757-937-2040

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-12am

4. Gourmet Burger Bistro, Portsmouth, Virginia

A variety of quality burgers are available at Gourmet Burger Bistro in Hampton Roads. There is nothing like a bacon cheeseburger, but the pizza burger should also not be missed. There is a specialty burger there called the Empire Burger, which consists of a hand-pressed patty topped with Philly steak, onions, mushrooms, and provolone cheese.

Location: 6083 High St W, Portsmouth, VA 23703, United States

Website: https://www.gourmetburgerbistrova.com/

Phone: +1 757-484-7365

Store Hours: Tue-Thu 11am-3pm/4pm-6:45pm, Fri-Sat 11am-3pm/4pm-7:45pm, Sun 11am-3:45pm

5. Bräuburgers Craft Burgers and Beer, Forest, Virginia

At Bräuburgers Craft Burgers and Beer in Forest, Virginia, the meat is humanely raised and all-natural. They serve The Mad King Ludwig Craft Burger. This one-third-pound of fresh Angus beef is tasty with brown sauce, sour cream, and fresh jalapenos. They also offer Haus-made potato chips. Their tap selection is also extremely broad.

Location: 1332 Venture Dr Suite A, Forest, VA 24551, United States

Website: https://www.brauburgers.com/

Phone: +1 434-525-2727

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10pm

Those who claim that burgers are boring are not only wrong - they also haven't tried Virginia burgers at their finest.

