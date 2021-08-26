5 Best Burger Bars in Vermont

Vermont is known for its fresh, farm-to-table fare, so the state unsurprisingly produces some very outstanding burgers. Featuring informal menus and top-quality gastronomic choices in restaurants throughout the state, you don't need to go far to obtain an amazing burger. Here are the five top burger places in the State.

1. The Burger Barn, Jeffersonville, Vermont

The Burger Barn is a literal barn on wheels, or it looks that way from the outside. Green Pasture Meats provides the meat for the shack, decorated with amber accents and a black-and-white ceiling. Gourmet burgers are topped with smoked gouda, Roquefort, or any of 13 other available kinds of cheese. Specialty burgers such as the Amerigo Vespucci, Southern Cross, Nuts About Thai, and the Nutty Goat (which includes chevre, maple walnuts, caramelized onions, bacon, and mayo) will make your taste buds drool even more.

Location: 4968 VT-15, Jeffersonville, VT 05464, United States

Website: https://m.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 802-730-3441

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am-10pm, Sun 12pm-9pm

2. Zoey's Double Hex, Manchester Center, Vermont

Established in 2000, Zoey's has had a set of experiences since the 1970s. The first Double Hex was notable for conveying the city's greatest and most decided on the burger. Zoey's honors were devoted to awesome and economical burgers through a full menu page. Every one of the 20 variants, similar to the Holy Moly Burger, is a large portion of a pound of lean and handcrafted meat (onion rings, American cheddar, coleslaw, and a mark sauce).

They have phenomenal solace food remembering a whole page for their menu devoted to serving the best burgers they can make at entirely reasonable costs. Ideal spot for undergrads!

Location: 1568 Depot St, Manchester Center, VT 05255, United States

Website: https://www.zoeys.com/

Phone: +1 802-362-4600

Store Hours: Wed-Sun 11am-8pm

3. The Farmhouse Tap & Grill, Burlington, Vermont

As soon as the farmhouse opened in May 2010, it gained fast popularity for its burgers and Vermont microbrews. As a member of NOFA and VBSR, FTG sources most of its meals locally, including meats and cheese.

Farmhouse Tap & Grill in Vermont has become legendary for its burgers over the past five years. They have been around for only a decade, but their customers keep coming back for a good reason: their burgers.

A variety of six burgers utilizing local ingredients are available.

Location: 160 Bank St, Burlington, VT 05401, United States

Website: farmhousetg.com

Phone: +1 802-859-0888

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 4pm-10pm, Fri-Sat 4pm-11pm

4. Cornerstone Burger Co., Northfield, Vermont

Burgers start at $10 and can be swapped for local beef or Kobe beef. Your world changes suddenly as burgers dance before your eyes. It's hard not to get addicted to Smokehouse Burger (smoking bacon, onion sauce, and Cheddar) and Hangover (smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, caramel onions, whiskey sauce, and a fried egg).

Location: 21 East St, Northfield, VT 05663, United States

Website: https://cornerstoneburger.com/

Phone: +1 802-485-4300

Store Hours: Thu 12pm-12:30am

5. The Reservoir, Waterbury, Vermont

Located in Riverside, Rez emphasizes two things: local grass-fed ground beef and 39 draught beers. The brewery also uses wood-fired stoves. On this menu, the top selection is the Big Tree and the Firehouse (crispy pancetta, provolone cheese, sundry tomato pesto, and fresh basil) (fried jalapenos and pickles, bacon sweet chili mayo, and Cabot pepper jack). They were so successful that Fry and Frier opened a second place called The Bench in Stowe.

Location: 1 S Main St, Waterbury Village Historic District, VT 05676, United States

Website: https://www.waterburyreservoir.com/

Phone: +1 802-244-7827

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 4pm-9pm

It's surprising to think Vermont produces the kinds of delicious dishes it does, even though it's one of America's smallest states. Despite being such a small state, Vermont has some of the best burgers in the country to the extent of being delicious and juicy.

