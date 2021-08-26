5 Best Burger Bars in Texas

There's also truth to the fact that everything in Texas is bigger, including their burgers. These 5 Texas burger joints are offering some of the best burgers you'll ever eat.

1. Rodeo Goat, Dallas, Texas

There are many great burgers in Texas, but naming the best one is a challenge. Since there is so much competition, no two people will agree on the perfect burger. If you look harder, you will find mouthwatering burgers on a roadside stand as well as in a full-service restaurant or a gas pub.

One of the top contenders is Rodeo Goat. When ordering, request the Royale With Cheese. You will enjoy a large juicy burger topped with American cheese, diced onions, jalapeno bacon, mustard, and spiced ketchup. There are over twenty different burgers available there. According to Thrillist, Telluride's burger made the list of 19 Best Burgers in Texas.

Location: 1926 Market Center Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207, United States

Website: rodeogoat.com

Phone: +1 214-741-4628

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

2. Tookie's Burgers, Kemah, Texas

It's hard to go wrong with a BBQ Burger from the old-school Tookie's in a big state like Texas. There is patty meat, grilled sauce, spiciness, a big ring of onion, and cheddar cheese. A marinade is applied to the patty to lend more flavor to the barbecue sauce and onions. You are sure to love everything you order here.

According to Thrillist, Bean Burger of Tookie is among Texas' 19 Best Burgers. The burgers they serve are regularly mentioned in the top rankings, such as Texas Monthly and elsewhere.

Location: 406 Texas Ave, Kemah, TX 77565, United States

Website: https://www.tookiesburgers.com/

Phone: +1 281-942-9334

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10pm

3. Boots Burger, Rockwall, Texas

There is only one way to get their damn thing, or else you won't get it at all. This tiny burger window in a quiet neighborhood serves an excellent, classic Texas two-fister, but don't show up late. They will only serve a certain number of burgers at only one time and in a certain way. We recommend staying away if you're picky eaters who insist on doing the meal their way.

Location: 701 Austin St, Rockwall, TX 75087, United States

Website: https://www.yelp.com/

Phone: +1 972-722-5802

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 11am-1:30pm

4. Chris Madrids, San Antonio, Texas

A South Texas institution of over 40 years, Chris Madrids is a staple of the community. Cheddar Cheezy is one of the most popular burgers on the menu, even though they have many other delicious choices. While this sandwich includes lettuce, onion, tomatoes, squid, and mustard, the show-stealer is the ooey-gooey cheddar. This is the place for cheeseburger fans who want a beef-based burger with lots of cheese on it.

This historic restaurant has undergone numerous changes, but it is currently owned and operated by the Madrid family. The infamous tostada burger, topped with homemade chilled beans, chips, onions, and melted cheddar cheese, is a foodie favorite in San Antonio.

Location: 1900 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78212, United States

Website: chrismadrids.com

Phone: +1 210-735-3552

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am-9pm

5. Freiheit Country Store, Braunfels, Texas

This 'burger with German roots' between Austin and San Antonio is honored for affordable costs and real Texas portions. Burgers start with a basic quarter pound of $6 but include a heavy "Freiheit Burgers" menu. This item weighs 1/2 pounds, and its bigger version, the Freiheit Extreme ($12), weighing a full pound, is also available.

Diners can enjoy live music and food at the Freiheit Country Store, indoor and outdoor dining areas. As soon as the restaurant reopened, it ensured that hand sanitizer was on hand, that the dining room was frequently sanitized, and that the seats were assigned according to the social distance rules.

Location: 2157 FM1101, New Braunfels, TX 78130, United States

Website: https://www.freiheitcountrystore.net/

Phone: +1 830-625-9400

Store Hours: Tue-Wed 11am-10pm, Thu-Sat 11am-11pm, Sun 11am-9pm

There are a lot of delicious burgers in the state of Lone Star. In Texas, there are mouthwatering burgers around every corner, but these are the top places in this region that you can find.

