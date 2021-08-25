Vinicius Wiesehofer/Unsplash

There was a time when wild bison grazed on the open plains of Nebraska, and it was called "the beginning of the West." Nebraska has many historical attractions because most cities have preserved much of their tumultuous past. Nebraska has the lowest cost of living in every category, from housing to food to transportation, making moving here a pleasant experience. Nebraska has hot summers and cold winters. According to HomeSnacks , these are the 5 cheapest places to live in Nebraska.

Top 5: Sydney

Sidney is the fifth cheapest city in Nebraska's Panhandle, just north of the Colorado border. Sidney's median home price is $111,000, and its median income is $55,346. Sidney residents pay the third smallest share of their income on housing statewide. In Sidney, the rent is also highly affordable at $782/month. There are 3.2% of unemployed people in Sidney. Jobs are growing at a slow pace. Sydney's employment has decreased by 2.9%. It is 15.3% cheaper to live in Sidney than in the rest of the country. The population of Sydney is 6,235. Since 2020, the population has increased by 1.2%.

Top 4: McCook

Located in Red Willow County, McCook is a small city in the southwestern part of Nebraska with 7,645. There are 2.1% of unemployed people in McCook. According to the United States, the average unemployment rate in the United States is 6.0%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. There are excellent schools and an excellent golf course at Heritage Hills. It doesn't stop there; McCook is the sixth cheapest place to live in Nebraska for only $109,000. With a median household income of $42,448 and a median home value of $91,387. Home prices in McCook are the tenth lowest in the state.

Top 3: Lexington

Lexington , located along Route 30 in southern Nebraska, is the third most affordable city. Lexington, with a median home price of $92,400, has the lowest home prices in Nebraska. According to home values and median income, Lexington is Nebraska's third most affordable city. The Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles will be a treat for military buffs. Many weapons are on display at affordable prices at Lexington, which makes it one of Nebraska's safest places. As a result, the Lexington Metro Area has a lower cost of living than the rest of the country.

Top 2:Alliance

Among Nebraska's best places to live, Alliance ranks second. In the center of Nebraska, Alliance is located in the Panhandle. It's also home to Carhenge, a roadside attraction modeled after Stonehenge on the western edge of Nebraska's Sandhills. Purchasing a home in Alliance will cost you around $105,600, and renting will cost about $664/month. In Nebraska, residents can enjoy the sixth-best ratio of housing to income, regardless of renting or buying. Alliance has a median home cost of $114,000 for Real Estate. The appreciation of homes over the last ten years has been 3.7%.%. Alliance is a great place to buy. In the past 12 months, home appreciation has increased by 5.3%. With a median home price of $104,800, Alliance has a lower cost of living than the rest of the country.

Top 1: Schuyler

The cheapest city in Nebraska is Schuyler , northeast of Lincoln. The unemployment rate in Schuyler is 2.1%. Job growth has slowed. With a median price of $102,800, Schuyler has the third least expensive home for sale in Nebraska. More importantly, Schuyler has the best home price to income ratio in the state, with a median income of $63,625. Before making a move, try to secure a job at the largest employer in the city: Cargill. Schuyler's cost of living is 21.5% lower than the national average.

Are you a resident of any of these places, or have you visited them? Share in the comments below.

