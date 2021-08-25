Ravi Roshan/Unsplash

In New Hampshire, the average household income is over $75,000. New Hampshire offers affordable living, as its cost of living is only slightly above the national average. No matter your age, New Hampshire is a great place to settle down and have fun. Whether you're just out of college, planning your family's future, or retired, New Hampshire is a great place to settle down and have you're considering moving to New England; Homesnacks has listed the 5 cheapest places to live in New Hampshire.

Top 5: Berlin

Berlin is a charming town in New Hampshire's northernmost region that sits on a ridge at the foot of the White Mountains. Throughout the year, you can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities in the area. Winter sports such as skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling are popular, while hiking, camping, and ATV trails are fun family activities during the summer. Berlin's residents are primarily French Canadians, and more than half speak a form of New England French.

Among New Hampshire cities, Berlin has the lowest home prices. Even though rents are higher than in other cities in New Hampshire, the best places to raise children in this city are more affordable, so you might want to settle here as your permanent residence.

Top 4: Rochester

The city of Rochester is a great place to live if you're interested in something a bit larger scale but still affordable. With over 30,000 residents and three villages, East Rochester, Gonic, and North Rochester, you make up the town. Rochester's median home value is around $167,000, and its average income is $56,000, making it one of New Hampshire's most affordable cities.

Rochester's Rochester Opera House puts on many concerts and shows that will appeal to your friends if you decide to move there.

Top 3: Franklin

In Franklin , the smallest city in New Hampshire, there are 8,753 people. In the last year, the population has reduced by 1.1%. The unemployment rate in Franklin is 4.6%. Jobs have grown recently. Jobs have been created in Franklin by 1.4%. There are 165,700 homes for sale in Franklin. The appreciation of homes over the last ten years has been 7.7%. In comparison with the rest of the country, Franklin's cost of living is 8.4% lower than the U.S.

Benjamin Franklin named it after Daniel Webster, who was born there. A variety of rivers and a lake surround the property, so there are plenty of water views!

Top 2: Newport

A small town outside of Concord is Newport , New Hampshire's 2nd most affordable place to live. Newport's median home price is $138,600, the third-lowest in the state. The Newport area ranks second in the state for the lowest portion of time spent at home. The median rent in Newport is $882, placing it in the top ten for income to rent ratio. Mount Sunapee State Park is just a short drive away and offers hiking, boating, fishing, and alpine skiing opportunities if you're on a budget. Apple orchards are common in the area, as well as maple sugar. Newport was in Cheshire County before the county division in 1827.

Top 1: Somersworth

New Hampshire's cheapest city is Somersworth , a small city about a half-hour north of Portsmouth. In Strafford County, Somersworth has a population of just under 12,000 people.

Somersworth is for you if you're looking for a town feel and a family-friendly neighborhood. Small towns like this are excellent places to live. The median home price in Somersworth is $184,700, which is the sixth-lowest statewide.

In Somersworth, the median income is $66,663, making the city the third best in New Hampshire for the home price to pay. Additionally, you can reduce your entertainment and food expenses by fishing at Willand Pond.

Do you agree that these are the cheapest places to live in New Hampshire? What is your experience with these places? Share in the comments below.

