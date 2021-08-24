Nashville, TN

5 Best Burger Bars in Tennessee

Making the perfect burger comes with an unlimited number of choices. No matter if you cherish the deep taste of classic American condiments such as ketchup, mustard, and cheese, or if you are a burger connoisseur, you can find it all at this restaurant.

1. The Pharmacy Burger Parlor, Nashville, Tennessee

The informal eatery in East Nashville has an old-fashioned soda fountain and an attractive outdoor beer garden. There are three vegetarian options among the many burgers they serve. With ham and a fried egg, the rustic Farm Burger is a favorite. However, you are probably might want to try another kind that is selling out quickly, the White Oak BBQ Burger, which contains a homemade BBQ sauce, smoked onion, bacon with applewood smoked, crispy onion straws, and a pickle.

The Pharmacy has the first-ever Biergarten in Nashville and offers the best wurst burger in the city and phosphate treatments, German roast, and soda. Even vegetarian options like the Black Bean Burger or Falafel Burger can be ordered here.

Location: 731 Mcferrin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206, United States

Website: https://thepharmacyburger.com/

Phone: +1 615-712-9517

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-9:30pm

2. Burger Basket, Brownsville, Tennessee

You can enjoy one of Tennessee's best burgers in Brownsville, one hour east of Memphis. The massive hamburgers are made to order, juicy, and served by small-town employees who know how to deal with customers. A state institution, the Burger Basket's overflowing taste has made it an institution of the Volunteer State.

Location: 1004 N Washington Ave, Brownsville, TN 38012, United States

Website: https://www.themenyuapp.com/

Phone: +1 731-772-0455

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 10:30am-8pm

3. Gabby’s Burgers and Fries, Nashville, Tennessee

Grass-fed beef is the only meat that Gabby uses, and every burger comes with a choice of cheese. There are several types of burgers available at Gabby's. There are the Gabby burgers, with cheese and two legs, as well as the BBQ burger. There is nothing better than leaving here delighted and stuffed.

The local favorite, Gabby's, is a must-visit attraction when visiting Music City. Often enough, you may be able to find some of the delicious dishes on your secret menu!

Location: 493 Humphreys St, Nashville, TN 37203, United States

Website: gabbysburgersandfries.com

Phone: +1 615-733-3119

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 10:30am-2:30pm, Sat 11am-2:30pm

4. Burger Republic, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee

Tennessee burger is so good that it has been named after the state. Maple bacon, fried onions, American cheese, ketchup, and Jack Daniel's honey glaze adorn this burger. You can only get it at Burger Republic, a Tennessee burger chain with four locations in Tennessee. You should strive to have one of the shakes that set them apart, such as the Chocolate Assassine, the Shake of White Chocolate, or the Zebra Corn.

Burger Republic's medium burger is unquestionably delicious. There is no doubt you will find your favorite sandwich, from the Tennessee burger (Jack Daniel sweet glaze, cheese, bacon, and smoked ketchup) to the West Coast burger (twice squeezed patties, cheese, special sauce, and grilled onions). Deciding what shake to order can be challenging.

Location: 1982 Providence Pkwy #101, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, United States

Website: https://burgerrepublic.com/mt-juliet/

Phone: +1 615-553-2679

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-10pm

5. Zarzour's, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Zarzour's is a 100-year-old lunch place that serves a big burger. There aren't many places like Zarzour's on earth - you're going to make friends instantly there. A family runs restaurants and, even if they merely pass through, a loved one always delivers food or coaches a table. A flattop grill is used for grilling the burgers. Add the onion and grill the whole thick slice like you would a burger.

Location: 1627 Rossville Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37408, United States

Website: https://m.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 423-266-0424

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11am-2pm

If you're looking for satisfaction, then you don't want to tamper with burger cravings, so here's where you'll find some of the best burgers around! There are numerous toppings, sides, and more to enjoy in addition to their unique tastes.

