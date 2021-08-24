5 Best Burger Bars in South Dakota

Because South Dakota has so much good food, its burgers rank among some of the best in the United States.

You can find everything from large, topping-filled burgers to classic cheeseburgers here. This means that every burger lover can visit.

1. Black Hills Burger & Bun Co., Custer, South Dakota

South Dakotans and tourists alike enjoy Custer's Black Hills Burger & Bun Company. A USDA chuck is used every day to create the patties, which are made up of six units and are served in a house-made bun with a choice of toppings and a side. With many burger varieties, including grilled onions, bacon, cheddar, and barbeque sauce, but you can't go wrong with The Western.

"Best Burger in the Nation" was awarded to this family-owned restaurant in 2014. The burgers are still as big as they used to be. Fans like The Hot Granny. Those who love a little spice for their burgers should choose bacon, cream cheese, fresh jalapenos, and sweet-and-spicy jalapeno sauce.

Location: 441 Mt Rushmore Rd, Custer, SD 57730, United States

Website: blackhillsburgerandbun.com

Phone: +1 605-673-3411

Store Hours: Tue-Wed 11am=2:30pm, Thu-Sat 11am-2:30pm/5pm-7:30pm

2. Sugar Shack, Deadwood, South Dakota

The Sugar Shack is a landmark on the road to Deadwood. This has been keeping bikers out of the Black Hills for many years. You can look at the grill and the dish from the bar, watching the burger sizzle. Priced at around ten dollars for a combo, the combos are not too expensive.

The Sugar Shack is unmistakably recognizable among small restaurants in the Black Hills. This hole in the wall may seem insignificant, yet it is a punch! Freshly prepared food is abundant, and the quantities are massive. GO with their half-pound burger. The following burger varieties are available: sugar burger, Swiss mushroom sugar burger, hamburger, double burger, cheeseburger, bacon cheeseburger, and dual bacon cheeseburger. There's nothing better than a Bubba Burger when you're in the neighborhood.

Location: 22493 US-385, Deadwood, SD 57732, United States

Website: https://m.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 605-341-6772

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 7am-9pm

3. Lewie's Saloon and Eatery, Lead, South Dakota

The Bacon Cheeseburger at Lewie's Saloon and Eatery redefines bacon cheeseburgers. Served on a slightly pink bun, it's one of the tastiest burgers in South Dakota.

Unless otherwise specified, all burgers are half-pound beef topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles. There are four types of burgers: hamburger, cheeseburger, mushroom & Swiss burger, and bacon cheeseburger. Additional garnishes include bacon, grilled onions, jalapenos, and mushrooms. The delicious burgers, crispy fries, and warm ambiance will make you a regular.

Location: 711 S Main St, Lead, SD 57754, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 605-584-1324

Store Hours: Tue-Sun 11am-11pm

4. TapHouse 41, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Even if every burger is high-quality, the big diper, a 100 percent Angus beef patty with US and Swiss cheese, hot onions, and Vidalia onions on grilled marble rye toast, might be the best. Also available for dipping is beer cheese.

Location: 2101 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105, United States

Website: taphouse41.com

Phone: +1 605-274-9944

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am-10pm

5. Nick's Hamburger Shop, Brookings, South Dakota

It's the kind of place that can be reproduced brick by brick in the Museum of American History. They turned a 90-year-old counter into a horseshoe as part of their expansion into the barbershop adjacent to the burger joint. At lunch, owner Dick Fergen can prepare 700 small sliders an hour right there on a low griddle, cooked with beef tallow and served on bakery-fresh soft rolls.

A variety of burgers can be ordered, including hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and double burgers. Any of them will not let you down. There is a wide variety of toppings and condiments available. There is a breakfast burger available every day. You can also purchase shakes with the flavors vanilla, chocolate, strawberries, bananas, and cherry.

Location: 427 Main Ave, Brookings, SD 57006, United States

Website: http://nickshamburgers.com/

Phone: +1 605-692-4324

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11am-7pm, Sat 10am-4pm

There has been and always will be a place for the burger in American society. There is a wide selection of food at the state of Mount Rushmore, from greasy diner burgers to expensive gourmet burgers. Dine on South Dakota's 5 best burgers!

