5 Best Burger Bars in Oregon

Just Go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t8cWL_0bavFURE00
Lefteris kallergis/Unsplash

Burgers are Oregonians' favorite food. Unique hamburger franchises have emerged like wildfires throughout the region, spread throughout the three-state region, and left their char-grilled marks on one old American staple. You can find 5 of our favorite burger bars in Oregon that best illustrate the burger craze in the list below.

1. Union Burger, Portland, Oregon

Everyone wants a tasty burger at a low price every now and again. You don't want to cope with a long list of menu alternatives. You're simply searching for a simple burger on a bun—not too fantastic—with the necessities just: beef, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, maybe a nice sauce. All these things are incredibly good for burgers at Union Burger, and three burger selections are provided on brioche bread, including a hamburger, cheeseburger, and a veggie burger. Furthermore, the namesake burger is a unique variation that has bacon, a spicy hot connection, a fried egg, and cheese.

Location: 7339 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97211, United States

Website: https://unionburgerpdx.com/

Phone: +1 503-744-9745

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 12pm-10pm, Sun 3pm-8pm, Mon 12pm-8pm

2. Burgerville, Oregon City, Oregon

Burgerville began in 1961 as a single restaurant and has since expanded into what it is now by adhering to the same founding principles of serving only fresh, locally sourced food. Sustainability is a cornerstone of their philosophy of working. The Tillamook Cheeseburger is manufactured in a sesame bun using cheddar, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, tomato, and lettuce. Burgerville has five Oregon sites: Dalles, Albany, Corvallis, Oregon and Canby. Oregon has five Oregon sites.

Location: 1900 Molalla Ave, Oregon City, OR 97045, United States

Website: burgerville.com

Phone: +1 503-655-0013

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 10am-10pm

3. Reverend's BBQ, Portland, Oregon

Reverend's BBQ in Portland, Oregon, is renowned for its barbecue and serves an incredible burger. Good Reverend Burger has crisp burnt ends, pimento cheese, pickles, salad, and mayo, as well as fried onions.

Location: 7712 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202, United States

Website: https://www.reverendsbbq.com/

Phone: +1 503-327-8755

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 12pm-8pm

4. Junkyard Extreme Burgers & Brats, Junction City, Oregon

Junkyard Extreme Burgers & Brats is a burger establishment that gained a boost when Guy Fieri came to visit. The restaurant, located in Junction City between Portland and Eugene, offers flavors meals. Be prepared to go chaotic at Junkyard because it'll be chaotic battling with your hefty burger.

Their burgers are composed of fresh, custom-mixed local meat and are accompanied by chips. The burger is a go-to that comprises mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, wild pickle, and fried pepper and jalapeño, and their signature fried cheese.

The Alternator is a Swiss mushroom burger with 8 ounces of fresh, juicy beef with tomato, salad and mayonnaise tops. This is a must-have item on their junkyard-themed menu.

Location: 95410 OR-99, Junction City, OR 97448, United States

Website: extremeburgers.com

Phone: +1 541-998-3232

Store Hours: Wed-Thu 11am-5pm, Fri-Sat 11am-7pm, Sun 12pm-5pm

5. PDX Sliders, Portland, Oregon

Sellwood burgers, available at PDX Sliders, are 3- or 6-ounce patties topped with swoon-worthy toppings such as bacon, aged cheddar, and caramelized onions. Try the Hawthorne, which has bacon, goat cheese, and strawberry preserves on brioche if you're looking for something different.

Yelp elected PDX Sliders in Portland as America's fourth greatest burger business. All burgers are below $6, and the Steel, a frickin' deal, can't be mistaken. The double cheeseburger with American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, and aioli on brioche is so large that the name slider does not seem to do justice.

Location: 1605 SE Bybee Blvd #5714, Portland, OR 97202, United States

Website: pdxsliders.com

Phone: +1 971-717-5271

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-10pm

Considering Oregon is known for having some of the best craft brewing in the country, it makes sense it would have the best burgers in the north-west. After all, what goes better than a delicious burger with a big glass of craft beer?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Local City Guides mainly for the state of California

California State
26062 followers

More from Just Go

Texas State

5 Most Dangerous Areas in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi is a coastal city in the U.S. state of Texas, located in the South Texas area. It is the county headquarters and biggest city of Nueces County, as well as Aransas, Kleberg, and San Patricio Counties. San Antonio is 130 kilometers to the southeast. Nueces Bay and Corpus Christi Bay are included in its political boundaries. Small property parcels or water inlets from three neighboring counties are included in its designated limits.

Read full story
Houston, TX

4 Amazing Movies Filmed in Houston

Houston is a Texas metropolis and the location of NASA's seaside visitor center. This is one of the reasons why Houston has attracted so many space-related film sets. It's also worth noting that the Grand Opera is located in the downtown theatre district, which also includes upscale restaurants and 19th-century architecture. These factors combine to make Houston an excellent filming location, as seen by the following list of notable films set in the city.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

4 Amazing Movies Filmed in Los Angeles

L.A., often known as Los Angeles or the city of Los Angeles, is the second-largest city in the United States and the largest in California. It is located in California. According to the 2020 census, the city of Los Angeles has a population of 3,898,747 people. This city is known for its ethnic and cultural diversity, as well as its Mediterranean climate. Los Angeles boasts a plethora of movie filming venues, and the success of this business has been aided by the well-known Hollywood Entertainment industry. Here are a few of the most recent and great films set in Los Angeles.

Read full story
New York City, NY

4 Best Movies Filmed in New York City

New York State is home to numerous cities that have attracted movie productions in their locale. Its capital New York City is known for its magnificent cultural hubs as well as its role as the world's financial and commercial capital. The huge Central Park, skyscrapers, and Times Square, which is accentuated by the neon-lit Broadway theatre, are some of the most magnificent sights.

Read full story
Utah State

5 Burger Bars in Utah

We invite you to visit Lucky 13 in Salt Lake City, where you can enjoy a more modern burger experience. Lucky 13's burgers are made with fresh, local ingredients. Despite looking and sounding like a sports bar, Lucky 13 offers Utah's best burgers. You can choose from over 10 varieties, including a grilled ounce and cheddar The Celestial Burger with house-smoked bacon. Consider The Big Benny if you wish to be more adventurous. The black-smoked bacon, ham, cheddar, Swiss, caramelized onions, Lucky 13 sauce, and 18 ounces of fresh-ground chuck is put on this foot-tall burger.

Read full story
Wyoming State

5 Best Burger Bars in Wyoming

You'll find some of the juiciest and most meaty burgers in the Cowboy State, ranging from the traditional bison burger to gourmet options made entirely of beef and grass-fed beef. The top burger joints in Wyoming deliver massive burgers to accommodate large appetites and are committed to providing the highest possible quality. From fast-food restaurants to high-end sit-down establishments, all of the burger restaurants mentioned on this page provide excellent service and delicious food.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

5 Best Burger Bars in Virginia

If you get to find your favorite burger joint, this becomes a wonderful experience. With a first juicy bite of meat and cheese and to the last bite, you're sure to find Virginia's best burger establishments to become your favorite. We've rounded up the top 5 burger establishments in the state!

Read full story
7 comments
Wisconsin State

5 Best Burgers in Wisconsin

Wisconsin restaurants have been experimenting with the hamburger since the burger bars were starting to flourish in 1885. Food artists throughout the state experiment with slender, smooth, and laborious taste combinations, which results in burgers that are distinctive and imaginative and that you won't find on a standard restaurant menu. There are many options available; nevertheless, we have put together a list of five that you may wish to include in your list.

Read full story
12 comments

5 Cheapest Places to Live in New Hampshire

In New Hampshire, the average household income is over $75,000. New Hampshire offers affordable living, as its cost of living is only slightly above the national average. No matter your age, New Hampshire is a great place to settle down and have fun. Whether you're just out of college, planning your family's future, or retired, New Hampshire is a great place to settle down and have you're considering moving to New England; Homesnacks has listed the 5 cheapest places to live in New Hampshire.

Read full story
1 comments
Nebraska State

5 Cheapest Places to Live in Nebraska

There was a time when wild bison grazed on the open plains of Nebraska, and it was called "the beginning of the West." Nebraska has many historical attractions because most cities have preserved much of their tumultuous past. Nebraska has the lowest cost of living in every category, from housing to food to transportation, making moving here a pleasant experience. Nebraska has hot summers and cold winters. According to HomeSnacks, these are the 5 cheapest places to live in Nebraska.

Read full story
4 comments
Pennsylvania State

5 Best Burger Bars in Pennsylvania

You can find hamburgers just about wherever in America; they are the iconic American dish. If you're looking for a lunch or dinner that's so good you won't be able to stop thinking about it, we know exactly where you should look. The tastiest hamburgers in Pennsylvania may be found at these five establishments.

Read full story
32 comments

5 Best Burger Bars in South Dakota

Because South Dakota has so much good food, its burgers rank among some of the best in the United States. You can find everything from large, topping-filled burgers to classic cheeseburgers here. This means that every burger lover can visit.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

5 Best Burger Bars in Tennessee

Making the perfect burger comes with an unlimited number of choices. No matter if you cherish the deep taste of classic American condiments such as ketchup, mustard, and cheese, or if you are a burger connoisseur, you can find it all at this restaurant.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy