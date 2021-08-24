5 Best Burger Bars in Oregon

Lefteris kallergis/Unsplash

Burgers are Oregonians' favorite food. Unique hamburger franchises have emerged like wildfires throughout the region, spread throughout the three-state region, and left their char-grilled marks on one old American staple. You can find 5 of our favorite burger bars in Oregon that best illustrate the burger craze in the list below.

1. Union Burger, Portland, Oregon

Everyone wants a tasty burger at a low price every now and again. You don't want to cope with a long list of menu alternatives. You're simply searching for a simple burger on a bun—not too fantastic—with the necessities just: beef, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, maybe a nice sauce. All these things are incredibly good for burgers at Union Burger, and three burger selections are provided on brioche bread, including a hamburger, cheeseburger, and a veggie burger. Furthermore, the namesake burger is a unique variation that has bacon, a spicy hot connection, a fried egg, and cheese.

Location: 7339 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97211, United States

Website: https://unionburgerpdx.com/

Phone: +1 503-744-9745

Store Hours: Tue-Sat 12pm-10pm, Sun 3pm-8pm, Mon 12pm-8pm

2. Burgerville, Oregon City, Oregon

Burgerville began in 1961 as a single restaurant and has since expanded into what it is now by adhering to the same founding principles of serving only fresh, locally sourced food. Sustainability is a cornerstone of their philosophy of working. The Tillamook Cheeseburger is manufactured in a sesame bun using cheddar, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, tomato, and lettuce. Burgerville has five Oregon sites: Dalles, Albany, Corvallis, Oregon and Canby. Oregon has five Oregon sites.

Location: 1900 Molalla Ave, Oregon City, OR 97045, United States

Website: burgerville.com

Phone: +1 503-655-0013

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 10am-10pm

3. Reverend's BBQ, Portland, Oregon

Reverend's BBQ in Portland, Oregon, is renowned for its barbecue and serves an incredible burger. Good Reverend Burger has crisp burnt ends, pimento cheese, pickles, salad, and mayo, as well as fried onions.

Location: 7712 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202, United States

Website: https://www.reverendsbbq.com/

Phone: +1 503-327-8755

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 12pm-8pm

4. Junkyard Extreme Burgers & Brats, Junction City, Oregon

Junkyard Extreme Burgers & Brats is a burger establishment that gained a boost when Guy Fieri came to visit. The restaurant, located in Junction City between Portland and Eugene, offers flavors meals. Be prepared to go chaotic at Junkyard because it'll be chaotic battling with your hefty burger.

Their burgers are composed of fresh, custom-mixed local meat and are accompanied by chips. The burger is a go-to that comprises mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, wild pickle, and fried pepper and jalapeño, and their signature fried cheese.

The Alternator is a Swiss mushroom burger with 8 ounces of fresh, juicy beef with tomato, salad and mayonnaise tops. This is a must-have item on their junkyard-themed menu.

Location: 95410 OR-99, Junction City, OR 97448, United States

Website: extremeburgers.com

Phone: +1 541-998-3232

Store Hours: Wed-Thu 11am-5pm, Fri-Sat 11am-7pm, Sun 12pm-5pm

5. PDX Sliders, Portland, Oregon

Sellwood burgers, available at PDX Sliders, are 3- or 6-ounce patties topped with swoon-worthy toppings such as bacon, aged cheddar, and caramelized onions. Try the Hawthorne, which has bacon, goat cheese, and strawberry preserves on brioche if you're looking for something different.

Yelp elected PDX Sliders in Portland as America's fourth greatest burger business. All burgers are below $6, and the Steel, a frickin' deal, can't be mistaken. The double cheeseburger with American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, and aioli on brioche is so large that the name slider does not seem to do justice.

Location: 1605 SE Bybee Blvd #5714, Portland, OR 97202, United States

Website: pdxsliders.com

Phone: +1 971-717-5271

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-10pm

Considering Oregon is known for having some of the best craft brewing in the country, it makes sense it would have the best burgers in the north-west. After all, what goes better than a delicious burger with a big glass of craft beer?

