5 Best Burger Bars in Oklahoma

Burgers have to be one of the most popular foods in the United States. In Oklahoma, you may get your hands on a grass-fed beef burger that's been grilled to perfection, as well as a burger topped with Korean barbecue sauce and an irresistibly tasty fried onion burger (to name a few options). Find great renditions of everyone's favorite American classic in the following five locations.

1. Nic's Grill, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

In the Sooner State, there are more than 7,000 locations to eat and drink, and about 600 have burgers on offer. Nic's Grill in Oklahoma City is a favorite locally supplied burgers such as those served in the 1950s—long enough to satisfy you and delicious enough to draw you back for more. The burgers of cheese are symbolic and are complemented by a basket of great fries. This tiny property only has 15 chairs, so be prepared to wait.

Nic's Grill is beloved by the community, and their burgers are frequently referred to as "the best burgers ever" by people who have had them. Despite the fact that the restaurant is small, it managed to be featured on the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives show in 2011. Each burger is enormous, and it is served with a mound of curly fries on the side.

Location: 1201 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107, United States

Website: https://www.facebook.com/

Phone: +1 405-524-0999

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am-2pm

2. The Tavern, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Unlike other cheeseburgers, the Tavern Burger has a juicy, hand-formed beef patty topped with stilton cheese and mushroom cognac cream, all served in a challah bun. It is a light, airy loaf made with egg to give it its delicate, fluffy texture and flavor. It is served at The Tavern, a posh pub in Tulsa, accompanied by skinny fries, which are highly regarded.

Location: 201 N Main St, Tulsa, OK 74103, United States

Website: https://taverntulsa.com/

Phone: +1 918-949-9801

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 11am-11pm, Fri-Sat 11am-1am

3. Tucker's Onion Burgers, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma's onion burgers were created in the 1920s, during the Great Depression, and were popular throughout the state. During the Great Depression, burger establishments discovered that they could increase the shelf life of ground beef by mixing in a large quantity of thinly sliced onions. The old-school favorite is cooked with black Angus beef and piled with cheese and flavorful onions for a hearty, satisfying meal.

If you find yourself in Oklahoma, you must taste one of the state's famous onion burgers. Following your first bite of an onion burger from Tucker's Onion Burgers, you'll be a lifelong fan of onion burgers.

Location: 324 NW 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73118, United States

Website: https://tuckersonionburgers.com/

Phone: +1 405-609-2333

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-9pm

4. J&W Grill, Chickasha, Oklahoma

If you want to try an authentic Oklahoma onion-fried burger, drive south to Chickasha. Thin-sliced sweet Vidalia onions are smashed into a ball of ground beef on a hot flattop. The ensuing nest of caramelized onions, along with seared meat, is a mouthwatering combination of flavors.

Location: 501 W Choctaw Ave, Chickasha, OK 73018, United States

Website: https://chickasawcountry.com/

Phone: +1 405-224-9912

Store Hours: Mon-Wed 6am-2pm, Thu-Sat 6am-8pm

5. S&B's Burger Joint, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

If you're looking for gourmet burgers, S&B's is the place to go in Oklahoma City. Get a burger in honor of the King, complete with peanut butter, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on the bun. "Hot Lips" is what they've referred to as.

A secret Thunder sauce is poured over the Old-Fashioned Deluxe Cheeseburger before it is served. It is topped with grilled ham, swiss, lettuce, and avocado. If you're looking for something a little more informal, head to your neighborhood hangout or try the Heavy Metal Burger.

Location: 6801 SW 3rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73127, United States

Website: sandbburgers.com

Phone: +1 405-792-7428

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10pm

Naturally, there's a much bigger range these days of what to decorate your burger, but whatever you choose, prepare for your appetite by making your way through our list of the top 5 burger bars of Oklahoma.

