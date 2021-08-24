5 Best Burger Bars in Ohio

amirali mirhashemian/Unplash

Is there anything more gratifying than a large, juicy burger accompanied by a serving of French fries? We truly believe that is not the case in Ohio. Therefore so many of our restaurants have committed their lives to the development of the ideal burger.

The Buckeye State is full of sparkling food that will knock you off. If you want for a weekend adventure, take a hamburger vacation to Ohio. This delectable adventure will most certainly satiate your burger cravings. We discovered five of the top burger joints in Ohio.

1. The Thurman Cafe, Columbus, Ohio

Thurman Cafe was established in 1942 and has become a Columbus classic. A burger can be made in various ways. The Thurman Cafe provides options. It was recently featured on "Mann vs. Food" for their gigantic burger "Thurmanator." On top of the two 12-ounce patties, the Thurmanator comes with ham, mozzarella, and American cheese, as well as banana peppers and pickles. It's a burger monster and fun to share.

Location: 183 Thurman Ave, Columbus, OH 43206, United States

Website: https://thethurmancafe.com/

Phone: +1 614-443-1570

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 11am-11pm, Fri-Sat 11am-12am

2. Swenson's Drive-Ins, Columbus, Ohio

According to Forbes, Swenson's had America's greatest cheeseburger in 1999, and the burgers remain the best in Ohio to this day. There are various locations, and each one serves you delectable meals at an affordable price. The Galley Boy is a $3.50 award-winning burger that comes with two patties and two unique condiments. Between those patties is a layer of American cheese; the bottom bun is drenched in both ketchup and mustard, and the top bun is topped with a sort of tartar sauce.

Location: 2012 Ikea Way, Columbus, OH 43240, United States

Website: swensonsdriveins.com

Phone: +1 614-612-1934

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 11am-12am, Fri-Sat 11am-1am

3. Heck's Cafe, Cleaveland, Ohio

Heck's Cafe is an upscale burger joint. Rather than advertising themselves as a restaurant, they position themselves as an institution. While it is true, it is the delectability of their burgers that will entice you to return.

With an abundance of gourmet burgers on their menu, choosing one can be difficult. You will, however, be more than happy if you order the Avon Burger. This sophisticated sandwich is composed of bleu cheese, candied onions, truffle fries, and arugula.

Location: 2927 Bridge Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113, United States

Website: https://www.heckscafe.com/

Phone: +1 216-861-5464

Store Hours: Mon-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10pm, Sun 10:30am-9pm

4. Smoke the Burger Joint, Canton, Ohio

Smoke The Burger Joint is a well-known burger joint, which established itself as a name for burgers and dogs in its trustworthy wooden-burning smoker. Smoke began with two award-winning barbecue competitors that aspired to make "the finest burger ever" and succeeded when Smoke began.

The Dirty Vegas is a real burger beast with balsamic mayo, spinach, cheddar, jalapeño bacon, caramelized onions, and fried egg. The fresh angus beef paired with the smoking gives the umami an unbelievably exquisite flavor. Wash it with a shake for a real match in the sky. You don't have to eat for one more time.

Location: 4472 Belden Village St NW, Canton, OH 44718, United States

Website: https://smoketheburgerjoint.com/

Phone: +1 330-499-7665

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am-9pm

5. K's Hamburger Shop, Troy, Ohio

Since 1935, this modest burger establishment has been opened and grinds its beef every day. The patties are cooked in grid-type 'tanks,' just behind the counter, where small sliders are made from fat beef. The outcome is a slider that has been smoothly cooked and meaty. Make a point of ordering a chocolate frosted, a super-thick milkshake.

Location: 117 E Main St, Troy, OH 45373, United States

Website: http://www.kshamburgershoptroy.com/

Phone: +1 937-339-3902

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 8am-8pm, Sat 8am-7pm

Sometimes a serious burger is the only thing that will truly fulfill your appetite. Whether it's a burger with all the toppings or a driving classic with just the right sauce, it simply hits the spot. There are various wonderful restaurants in Buckeye State. Therefore we considered it necessary to make a list of the finest hamburgers in Ohio.

