Making Progress with Crane Alley’s World Wide Beer Tour

Crane Alley World Wide Beer Tour Just Brennon Blog

Have you signed up for Crane Alley’s Worl Wide Beer Tour? If not, add this to your weekend bucket list, especially if you are a beer enthusiast.

Earlier this year in August, we began our Crane Alley World Wide Beer Tour . If you are unfamiliar with the tour, here’s what you should note.

What to Expect from the World Wide Beer Tour

First, you must be at least 21 years of age. Next, you must register for your own card. There is no sharing. From here, customers can make it their goal to enjoy 100 different craft beers at Crane Alley.

If you are enjoying the evening together and are paying together, your check will need to be split in order to assign the beers to each World Wide Beer Tour card appropriately.

Throughout the year as you accumulate beers, various discounts and prizes are awarded. However, those that complete the tour can have their names engraved and added to the wall with others that have accomplished the tour.

There’s a maximum of four beers per visit.

Each time that we have visited, we have only had one beer. Going at a pace like that, it’s going to take us quite a while.

Crane Alley World Wide Beer Tour Just Brennon Blog

Two Down, 98 to Go!

On our first visit, we had Helles Lager from Riggs Beer Company and Gumballhead Wheat Beer from 3 Floyds Brewing Company out of Munster, Indiana.

On the second visit, we had the Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager from Stone Brewing out of Escondido, California, and Delirium Tremens from Huyghe Brewery out of Melle, Vlaanderen.

Out of all of these beers, the Delerium stood out to me most (and, I don’t even know if this one counts or not). Not necessarily because of the taste, but because of the presentation. Delirium is known for the allusion to pink elephants and it is served in a Delirium Tremens Belgian Beer Signature Elephant Globe Glass with pink elephants on the glass.

What’s interesting about these, is that they are extremely popular and can be found on sites such as Amazon for purchase.

Crane Alley World Wide Beer Tour, Delicious Eats Just Brennon Blog

Full Menu

Aside from the beer, we stuck with our favorite appetizer dish, Chicken Nachos . The Chicken Nachos are $14 and include green chili and tequila braised chicken, smoked gouda mornay, jalapeno, tomato, and chimichurri all poured over a bed of tortilla chips. We also tried the Spinach Artichoke Dip and the Broccoli and Cheese Soup.

While these are only a few of the dishes that we have tried, there is a full menu of other appetizers and entrees.

Crane Alley, 115 W. Main Street, Urbana, IL

Now, that you have a peek of what to expect during your World Wide Beer Tour journey, here’s a bit on Crane Alley if you are unfamiliar.

Crane Alley was founded in 2003 and has been a local cornerstone in Downtown Urbana for about two decades now. It is located at 115 W. Main Street in Urbana and can be classified as an upscale-casual gastropub with a menu of delicious modern American entrees such as burgers, nachos, sandwiches, and, of course, craft beers.