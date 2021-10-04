Have a Family Night Out at Casa Del Mar for National Taco Day

Casa Del Mar Brennon Hightower

Monday is National Taco Day! Did you know that last year Americans ate over 4.5 billion tacos? That’s right. According to National Taco Day , “that’s 490,000 miles of tacos, which could take you to the moon and back”.

National Taco Day

While we all pretty much have an understanding of what a taco is, let’s have a look a bit more closely. According to National Taco Day, the word “taco” is the Mexican equivalent of the English word “sandwich”. Both being proteins sandwiched in between grains.

More specifically, the tortilla, which is made of corn or wheat, is wrapped or folded around a filling that is generally made of spiced proteins such as beef, pork, or fish. With this in mind, National Taco Day recognizes this savory and delicious tortilla stuffed with proteins and other delicious fillings.

Now that we’ve taken a closer look at the taco, why not consider enjoying a few taco meals for National Taco Day with your family in Urbana at Casa Del Mar.

A Peek at Outdoor Dining - Wraps Around Side of Building

Casa Del Mar, 2870 S. Philo Rd., Urbana

Casa Del Mar is a mexican restaurant located at 2870 S. Philo Rd. in Urbana. It’s tucked away in a quiet and quaint plaza off of Philo Road, across from the Meijer gas station.

They are open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 AM to 9:00 PM and 10:30 AM - 9:30 PM on Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant is very clean and modern looking. Customers have the option to sit indoors or outdoors. Therefore if you choose to enjoy tacos with your family, you have the option of where you would like to sit and enjoy your family experience.

While each person in your family can certainly order their own meals, what I love about Casa Del Mar is that you can order family meals that serve four.

Chicken Tacos, Casa Del Mar

Taco Meal for 4 for $15

As an example, Casa Del Mar serves a Taco Meal that serves four and includes 10 tacos with a choice of protein, chips, and salsa.

For your choice of protein, you can choose from ground beef or shredded chicken. If you would like to have an upgraded protein for $5 extra, you can choose steak or grilled chicken.

What I love about this option is that it’s simple and perfect for National Taco Day. If your family wants to eat a bit more, you can always choose to order two meals instead of one, making sure that everyone has enough to eat.

Their chicken tacos are simply delicious!

Final Thoughts

With Monday being National Taco Day, you can enjoy a delicious sit-down meal at Casa Del Mar, or opt for national and regional taco chains that are marking the day with free tacos or specials.

Keep in mind that many of the deals may require you to use an app and be registered in their loyalty program. In other cases, a coupon may be needed. Offers are while supplies last at participating locations.

