From Game Nights to Day Trips, Fresh Ideas to Connect with Your Kids

Game Night Pixabay

Everyday I speak with someone who shares the challenges that they are having with balancing this new normal. Some of us are back in the office and school full-time, while others may not be. Some children are remote, partially remote, or their schools are considering it as an option if the pandemic continues to worsen.

Due to all of this, children can often be found in their rooms on game systems, their phones, and other screens instead of actively engaging in family life and routines. This can lead to everyone in the household feeling crappy, grumpy, or worse, arguing.

If this is something that you are going through, as well, below are a few ways to re-engage your children in normal home life.

Texting Pixabay

Unplug and Get Away From the Screens

With technology being a problem in many relationships, you may wish to consider trying to set some time restraints so that your whole family can learn to have a positive relationship with technology, rather than allowing it to dominate their lives.

We have recently set a rule in our household where phones go off and get put away at a certain time, so that there is set time in the home for personal or family related activities or communication.

You may decide that digital detoxing is a good option for your family, as a whole. But at the very least, spending time with your children and letting them know the issues that come with too much technology will help them to understand the problem.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Have a Family Games Night and Add a Theme

One of the simplest pleasures of days gone by was a family night playing board games. Classic games such as Monopoly and Sorry were a great way of relaxing together and having fun. In fact, we have adopted UNO as our family game night game.

Encourage your family to have a board games night every week or at least every other week. Have fun with it by getting a variety of games, snacks, and drinks. And, while you are at it, go for a theme. A fun theme will put the entire evening together and allow for some intentional memory making and photos .

Beach Pixabay

Take a Day Trip or Road Trip

Road trips are a lot of fun. We have found that day trips and weekend trips are a great way for our family to get a break from our everyday life and have a great time together.

When planning your day trip or road trip, keep in mind that it does not need to be expensive. Many museums are free and there are plenty of cheap activities such as beaches and free movie days that can be a lot of fun for the entire family.

Final Thoughts

The goal is to re-engage with your children and show them that you love them . Make your family life normal again by having intentional fun and creating memories along the way.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.