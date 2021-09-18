Multiple Cheeses & Multiple Burger Options at Meatheads!

Signature Angus at Meatheads Brennon Hightower

Happy National Cheeseburger Day! If you’re looking for a way to celebrate this delicious and savory day, look no further than Meatheads.

But, before we dive into “Meatheads”, let’s take a glance at National Cheeseburger Day.

What is National Cheeseburger Day?

According to the National Day Calendar , “National Cheeseburger Day on September 18th honors America’s favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese”. While there are various stories of when the cheeseburger was invented, many stories date back to the 1920s.

Regardless of when it was invented, it’s here now and we can celebrate it as a national day by either grilling up our own varieties or heading out with the family to check out a burger joint.

With this in mind, we chose to set out and find a burger joint that we’ve never visited before; Meatheads.

Meatheads Burgers & Fries

According to Wikipedia, “Meatheads Burgers & Fries is an American fast food retailer of high-end hamburgers and other related menu items based in Illinois”.

Additionally, the company was founded by Tom Jednorowicz, formerly an executive at Potbelly Sandwich Works and Einstein Bros. Bagels. How interesting!

According to the Chicago Tribune , “Tom Jednorowicz wants to prove that the right staff and service can elevate a burger-and-fries joint”.

Meatheads, 1305 S. Neil St., Champaign

The Champaign restaurant is located at 1305 S. Neil Street. It’s a nice family friendly establishment with the option to dine indoors or outdoors on the patio.

Aside from offering delicious food and good service, Meatheads offers community events to positively engage families.

For example, recently families could participate in a Meatheads coloring contest where the coloring pages are displayed on the board walking into the restaurant.

Additionally, Meatheads celebrates children’s reading accomplishments through a special program. All of which can be found online or using the Meatheads QR code.

Burger Preferences

What is appreciated about Meatheads is that regardless of your meat preferences, Meatheads has something for you.

Let’s take our family lunch outing, for example. I prefer chicken, turkey, or vegetarian options. Meatheads offers them all.

So, for National Cheeseburger Day, we were all able to find a cheeseburger that suited our preferences. Our choices included the Signature Angus Burger, the Californian Burger, and the Build Your Own Chicken.

Each burger/sandwich was able to be fully customized to your liking with either basic toppings or premium toppings. And, yes, premium toppings cost more, but it’s a great way to elevate your burger for National Cheeseburger Day.

Premium cheeses include American, cheddar, provolone, pepper jack, Swiss, or bleu cheese crumbles.

Tell me that’s not a way to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day?!

Regardless of your preference, Meatheads has something for you.

