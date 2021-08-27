Three Kid-Friendly Las Vegas Attractions

Hershey's Chocolate World

After multiple Las Vegas attractions posts, multiple comments have surfaced exclaiming that Las Vegas isn’t for children. However, Las Vegas is growing to include more and more family-friendly activities and attractions. With this in mind, below are three kid-friendly Las Vegas attractions - just to name a few.

Hershey’s Chocolate World

Hershey’s Chocolate World is located at 3790 Las Vegas Blvd. South in Las Vegas. It is located in the New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

While visiting Hershey’s Chocolate World, don’t miss the following three things with your children.

#1 Character Photo Op

Do not miss the Hershey’s Character Photo Op outside of Hershey's Chocolate World. They look so real, but they aren’t. So, have fun and take lots of fun photos! You can even share your experience using #ChocolateWorld to be featured on their website!

#2 HERSHEY'S KISSES Flavor Wall

Do not miss the HERSHEY'S KISSES Flavor Wall inside of the store. You can fill your own bag and combine as many flavors as you wish. What adds even more fun is that the lever actually works to dispense your candy!

Ching! Ching!

#3 Hershey’s Statue of Liberty

Do not miss the Hershey’s Statue of Liberty. The Chocolate Liberty was created in 2014 and is made of over 500 pounds of Hershey’s chocolate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H7ayc_0bf6ZLT200
Seven Magic Mountains

Seven Magic Mountains

Seven Magic Mountains is comprised of seven towers of colorful, stacked boulders standing more than thirty feet high right outside of Las Vegas. The exhibition opened May 11, 2016 and is for everyone, including children and teenagers.

It’s an amazing outdoor location to take fun photos of your children or family as a whole. Teenagers especially love the opportunity to take photos for their social media feeds.

Additionally, multiple events have been offered in the past to those with an interest in learning more about art and Seven Magic Mountains.

Visit https://sevenmagicmountains.com/learn/ to check out all upcoming events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWENY_0bf6ZLT200
The Marvel Avengers Mission S.T.A.T.IO.N

The Marvel Avengers Mission S.T.A.T.IO.N

The Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is definitely an educational experience that’s loads of fun for children. It gives all visitors a hands-on STEM experience with the excitement of Marvel Avengers characters.

It is located on the Las Vegas Boulevard Strip at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino, 3300 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is the only Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. in the United States of America. The other exhibition is located in Singapore.

What to Expect from Exhibits

The exhibits are interactive and challenge you to use prior knowledge, along with what you have learned through your access to “exclusive intelligence files, classified studies, and experiments that explore the history and scientific origins of The Avengers while training to become an official agent of the S.T.A.T.I.O.N.”

Your mission is crucial and comes with directives coming from Maria Hill once you enlist.

As you continue to navigate through the attraction and complete your tasks along the way, you have the opportunity to become an “official agent” and take amazing, costumed, and propped photos as your mission ends.

Final Thoughts

While Las Vegas was once known to be just for adults, more and more family-friendly activities are emerging. This post simply covers three.

Brennon is the talent behind Just Brennon Blog; a fun lifestyle blog created in 2014 to inspire people to be happy and live their best lives possible. Brennon specializes in travel across the United States. As a writer on NewsBreak, her goal is to do the same.

