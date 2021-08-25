How to Observe National Women’s Equality Day at the Carnegie Museum

Just Brennon Blog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5xwB_0bcTZyRc00
Carnegie Museum of Montgomery CountyBrennon Hightower

While the National Day Calendar is filled with a lot of fun, quirky, and obscure national days, there are also a lot of important days packed with meaningful history. Take, for example, August 26th.

On August 26, 1920, the United States Congress passed the 19th Amendment to the Constitution granting women full and equal voting rights. With this being such a significant historical day, every year on August 26th, we commemorate this right with National Women’s Equality Day.

To observe this day, why not take a tour of the Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County where you can learn more about the milestones of this part of the women’s history?

Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County, 222 South Washington St., Crawfordsville, IN

The Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County is located at 222 South Washington St. in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The majority of the museum's exhibits focus on the history, art, natural history and culture of Montgomery County, and science education.

Exhibits throughout the museum vary throughout the year. The museum is opened Wednesday through Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDvHm_0bcTZyRc00
Carnegie Museum of Montgomery CountyBrennon Hightower

“Women get the right to vote!”

On a recent visit, "Women get the right to vote!” lined one of the walls of the museum on the second floor. In that area, various posters and displays fill the space covering the various struggles of women during that time, in particular, voting. And, if you aren't too late you may be able to still catch this traveling exhibit.

In addition to covering national milestones regarding women and the right to vote, the story of women’s suffrage in Indiana was also showcased covering the story timeline from 1848 until 1920.

Throughout the time spent at this exhibit, you are able to learn about the many trailblazing women that have long fought for equal footing throughout the nation’s history. Books and quick activities are also available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X30eH_0bcTZyRc00
Carnegie Museum of Montgomery CountyBrennon Hightower

How to Observe National Women’s Equality Day

Spending an afternoon at the Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County learning about the 19th Amendment to the Constitution granting women full and equal voting rights is the perfect way to observe National Women’s Equality Day.

To make the day even more memorable go with women in your family and/or friends. And, while you are at it, make sure that each woman of age in your party is registered to vote and joins to be a member of such an outstanding museum.

In fact, the Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County received the 2015 Outstanding Historical Organization Award.

According to Indiana History, “the award is presented annually by the Indiana Historical Society to a local or county historical society, organization, or site in Indiana that has demonstrated remarkable public services and programs to its community”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ks1mZ_0bcTZyRc00
Carnegie Museum of Montgomery CountyBrennon Hightower

Members of the Museum

By becoming a member, you can receive free admission to other museums that participate in the Association of Science-Technology Centers (ASTC) Passport program. If you are unfamiliar, here’s what you should know.

What is the Association of Science-Technology Centers (ASTC)?

The Association of Science-Technology Centers (ASTC) is an organization of science centers and museums dedicated to furthering public engagement and understanding of science among increasingly diverse audiences.

ASTC’s members are science centers and museums such as the Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County. The cost for membership is only $25 per household.

Among the program participants are Chicago’s Field Museum of Natural History, The Adler Planetarium, and the Museum of Science and Industry, just to name a few.

COVID-19 Precautions

It is important to keep in mind that some locations may still be closed due to COVID-19. For those that are closed, they have created digital experiences, online learning opportunities, and virtual engagements until reopening has occurred.

For more information, check out the ASTC passport program or current exhibits, contact the Carnegie Museum at (765) 362-4618.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Brennon is the talent behind Just Brennon Blog; a fun lifestyle blog created in 2014 to inspire people to be happy and live their best lives possible. Brennon specializes in travel across the United States. As a writer on NewsBreak, her goal is to do the same.

Champaign, IL
903 followers

More from Just Brennon Blog

Urbana, IL

Why Not Enjoy Your Cheese Pizza from Rosati’s Pizza for National Cheese Pizza Day?

National Days are so much fun! And, if you are a pizza lover, this month has you covered!. Today, September 5th is National Cheese Pizza Day and September 20th is National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

Read full story
Champaign, IL

Karen’s Kloset: Champaign’s Consignment Gem

The great return to the office and school begins this week. With this in mind, so many of us are looking to do either, return to the office shopping or back to school shopping.

Read full story
3 comments
Danville, IL

$7 Pizza & Beer at Evel Knievel’s Pizzeria, Las Vegas

Evel Knievel’s Pizzeria, Las VegasBrennon Hightower. Several years back, I completed a Walldogs Mural Walking Tour in Danville, IL. One of the murals that I was highly attracted to was one dedicated to The Legend, Evel Knievel. He’s a world famous motorcycle daredevil, who over time is said to have broken every bone in his body.

Read full story
2 comments
Champaign, IL

5 Places to Entertain Children in Champaign-Urbana

Oftentimes we share ideas to entertain adults, but lack sharing ideas on how and where to entertain children or children at heart. Below are five places to entertain children in Champaign-Urbana that we love.

Read full story
Paxton, IL

Paxton, Illinois’ Hidden Gem, Mareci's Bakery

On a recent day trip to spend the day at the Morton Arboretum, we made a pit stop in a small town called Paxon, IL. While there, we passed waving donut signs and a quaint little shop that looked like a house.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

Camping in Arizona: Where to Go and What to Take

Arranging a camping weekend away with your family in Arizona is an excellent idea this spring and summer. There are hundreds of different recreation areas and parks where you could lay your head when you’re not out exploring the wilderness.

Read full story
2 comments
Kanab, UT

3 Things To Do In Kanab, Utah!

Normally when I write about the west or southwest, I keep my focus on adventures around Nevada. In the post, however, I’m switching things up and giving you some ideas on things to do in Utah, whether you are solo, going as a couple, or with your family.

Read full story
Florida State

Why an Afternoon at Cypress Point Park Beach in Tampa, Florida is Worth It

During spring break, not long ago, we set out from Illinois to Florida. Our goal was to stop in Atlanta, Georgia and visit the World of Coca-Cola and then head to Plant City, Florida to experience Dinosaur World. All in which we did.

Read full story
4 comments
Crawfordsville, IN

What You Can Expect Vacation Thrifting at Goodwill in Crawfordsville, IN

As we’re gearing up for our trip to Las Vegas, I noticed that there were a few more clothing items that I wanted to wear, specifically for our tour to the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam, and Seven Magic Mountains.

Read full story
4 comments
Illinois State

A Day Trip to Naperville, Illinois

I’ve written so many articles on visiting Illinois, because, again, there are so many reasons to visit Illinois. With this in mind, I want to focus the article on visiting the gorgeous city of Naperville, Illinois for a day.

Read full story
15 comments
Urbana, IL

Head to Crane Alley and Start Your World Wide Beer Tour for Romance Awareness Month

Yes, Valentine’s Day is in February and Sweetest Day is in October. But, those are only two days to fancy with your love. Why not enjoy it throughout an entire month? Because that’s what August is for. August is National Romance Awareness Month.

Read full story

Three Kid-Friendly Las Vegas Attractions

After multiple Las Vegas attractions posts, multiple comments have surfaced exclaiming that Las Vegas isn’t for children. However, Las Vegas is growing to include more and more family-friendly activities and attractions. With this in mind, below are three kid-friendly Las Vegas attractions - just to name a few.

Read full story

Summer Travel: Four Things To Do on a Long Car Ride

Summer isn’t over yet, so there’s still time to embark upon some fun, summer family travel, especially if you haven’t made it to the beach, yet. Florida is a long car ride but has some of the most amazing beaches!

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

The Strip or Old Vegas? Where to stay

If you plan to visit Nevada, there is a very high possibility that Las Vegas is your first choice. Whether it's your first time there or you are just looking for an amazing escape from your daily routine, this city is packed with adventure.

Read full story
9 comments
Champaign, IL

Brownies at Brunch? Head to Hopscotch Bakery + Market

Brownies at brunch? Have you ever heard of such? If not, here’s what you should know to embrace something so deliciously unique. For starters, August is National Brownies at Brunch Month. While we don’t need a national day to celebrate enjoying delicious brownies, it certainly makes life a whole lot more fun and unique. Not to mention, having them early for brunch.

Read full story
1 comments
Champaign, IL

Plan Your Last Summer Hurrah Locally

School starting is a huge reminder that summer is on the decline and pumpkin spice everything will soon be taking over. But before the pumpkin takeover arrives, there’s still some time to enjoy and embrace the warm weather.

Read full story
Urbana, IL

Let's celebrate our good times by pulling out the vinyl!

Memories are a magical thing, and there are so many opportunities to make these memories. Whether it’s a family vacation, milestone birthday party, or simply sitting around listening to old vinyls on your record players. So, let’s celebrate our good times by pulling out the vinyl for National Vinyl Record Day!

Read full story
Champaign, IL

Local Art for Your Overall Well-Being

Puzzle Painting Project, Lincoln Square MallBrennon Hightower. While walking through Lincoln Square Mall this week, I noticed a hall of beautiful art projects along the wall. When I looked at the paintings, it brought back past memories of a time with a group of friends and I had a nice picnic and painted while catching up on life.

Read full story
1 comments
Champaign, IL

Fannie May Embraces National S’mores Day

Nothing really says summer time like roasting s’mores on the campfire. But, what if the act of actually roasting s’mores is out of the question? Easy. Head to Fannie May stores, as they are one of the companies embracing National Days such as National S’mores Day today!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy