How to Observe National Women’s Equality Day at the Carnegie Museum

Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County Brennon Hightower

While the National Day Calendar is filled with a lot of fun, quirky, and obscure national days, there are also a lot of important days packed with meaningful history. Take, for example, August 26th.

On August 26, 1920, the United States Congress passed the 19th Amendment to the Constitution granting women full and equal voting rights. With this being such a significant historical day, every year on August 26th, we commemorate this right with National Women’s Equality Day.

To observe this day, why not take a tour of the Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County where you can learn more about the milestones of this part of the women’s history?

Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County, 222 South Washington St., Crawfordsville, IN

The Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County is located at 222 South Washington St. in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The majority of the museum's exhibits focus on the history, art, natural history and culture of Montgomery County, and science education.

Exhibits throughout the museum vary throughout the year. The museum is opened Wednesday through Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County Brennon Hightower

“Women get the right to vote!”

On a recent visit, "Women get the right to vote!” lined one of the walls of the museum on the second floor. In that area, various posters and displays fill the space covering the various struggles of women during that time, in particular, voting. And, if you aren't too late you may be able to still catch this traveling exhibit.

In addition to covering national milestones regarding women and the right to vote, the story of women’s suffrage in Indiana was also showcased covering the story timeline from 1848 until 1920.

Throughout the time spent at this exhibit, you are able to learn about the many trailblazing women that have long fought for equal footing throughout the nation’s history. Books and quick activities are also available.

Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County Brennon Hightower

How to Observe National Women’s Equality Day

Spending an afternoon at the Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County learning about the 19th Amendment to the Constitution granting women full and equal voting rights is the perfect way to observe National Women’s Equality Day.

To make the day even more memorable go with women in your family and/or friends. And, while you are at it, make sure that each woman of age in your party is registered to vote and joins to be a member of such an outstanding museum.

In fact, the Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County received the 2015 Outstanding Historical Organization Award.

According to Indiana History , “the award is presented annually by the Indiana Historical Society to a local or county historical society, organization, or site in Indiana that has demonstrated remarkable public services and programs to its community”.

Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County Brennon Hightower

Members of the Museum

By becoming a member, you can receive free admission to other museums that participate in the Association of Science-Technology Centers (ASTC) Passport program. If you are unfamiliar, here’s what you should know.

What is the Association of Science-Technology Centers (ASTC)?

The Association of Science-Technology Centers (ASTC) is an organization of science centers and museums dedicated to furthering public engagement and understanding of science among increasingly diverse audiences.

ASTC’s members are science centers and museums such as the Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County. The cost for membership is only $25 per household.

Among the program participants are Chicago’s Field Museum of Natural History, The Adler Planetarium, and the Museum of Science and Industry, just to name a few.

COVID-19 Precautions

It is important to keep in mind that some locations may still be closed due to COVID-19. For those that are closed, they have created digital experiences, online learning opportunities, and virtual engagements until reopening has occurred.

For more information, check out the ASTC passport program or current exhibits, contact the Carnegie Museum at (765) 362-4618.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.