Karen’s Kloset: Champaign’s Consignment Gem

Karen’s Kloset Brennon Hightower

The great return to the office and school begins this week. With this in mind, so many of us are looking to do either, return to the office shopping or back to school shopping.

Regardless of which you are shopping for, shopping at Karen’s Kloset will offer you options to refresh your wardrobe with upscale fashionable finds at discounted prices. The selection is simply gorgeous.

Karen’s Kloset, 231 S. Mattis Ave., Champaign

Karen’s Kloset located at 231 S. Mattis Ave. in Champaign is East Central Illinois’ largest upscale consignment store. They specialize in everyday fashions to make you look and feel your best.

According to Karen’s Kloset story , the upscale store has been “carrying brand name fashions at a fraction of the cost of retail for over 25 years for Women, Men, Plus, Maternity, and Juniors”.

Popular brands that the store carries includes Betsy Johnson, Talbots, Tiffany, Coldwater Creek, Banana Republic, Coach, Ann Taylor, and Ralph Lauren, just to name a few.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Benefits of Shopping Consignment

Being able to shop for brand names at a fraction of the cost is one of the many benefits of shopping consignment.

Not to mention, these designer items such as handbags, clothing, and jewelry have exceptional quality but can save you nearly 75% off the retail price.

Additionally, reputable consignment stores such as Karen’s Kloset only accept pre-owned items that are in their best shape for the store’s inventory.

What’s a Consignment Store?

If you are unfamiliar with what a consignment store is, it is usually a second-hand shop that sells used goods for owners (consignors), typically at a lower cost than new goods.

With this being said, there are rules to consignment.

For example, Karen’s Kloset accepts designer and better label items that are only in like new or new condition. These items must also be clean and fresh. Wrinkles must not be visible and clothing must be on hangers.

Karen’s Kloset Brennon Hightower

Additional Benefits of Shopping Consignment

Aside from being able to shop upscale brands at a lower cost, there are other benefits to shopping consignment, as well.

For example, shopping (second-hand) consignment is great for the Earth. In fact, according to Tabitha Whiting , “Research by WRAP found that by extending the average life of clothes by just three months per item, from 2 years and 2 months to 2 years and 5 months, would lead to a 5–10% reduction in each of the carbon, water and waste footprints.”

She went on to explain that doing this keeps clothes out of landfills and prevents the production of new clothing items.

Final Thoughts

Saving money and saving the Earth are only two of the benefits of shopping second-hand consignment . There are many others such as helping you to create unique and fashionable return to the office or back to school looks.

So, if you are looking to create some new, unique fashionable outfits on a budget, shopping at Champaign’s consignment gem, Karen’s Kloset seems like a great idea!

Don’t forget that Second-Hand Wardrobe Day is August 25th.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.